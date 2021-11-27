How to escape google | Zero Hedge





Submitted by swprs.org.

Do you belong to 94% of internet users without clues?

Google Search has a US online search market share of about 70%, with Google Image Search, Google Maps, and Google-owned YouTube at 94% (see graph above).

If you belong to 94% of these, there is some bad news for you.

As a well-known US podcaster recently discovered, Google is certainly hiding information from its users. This has been known for many years in practice, but became particularly obvious and serious during the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, censorship by Google has become terrible, and today advanced Internet users are using Google primarily to monitor the scope of their current censorship, rather than actually searching for anything. Dr. Robert Epstein, a US researcher, calls this the Search Engine Operational Effect (SEME).

Notably, Google’s censorship affects not only search results, but also search suggestions. In other words, Google only manipulates what you search for first, and then further manipulates the results you get. It’s well worth trying this yourself to assess the effect (see below).

What is Google hiding from you? In short, they are hiding non-authoritative sources. In other words, they are hiding things that powers don’t want you to know or even think about.

This is not so surprising given that Google was initially a research and startup project funded and backed by US intelligence and the military to maintain information dominance.

Basically, Google Search has become an online prison library.

Fortunately, Google search has several options, but not as many as you might think. In fact, there are currently only two real alternatives to Google search.

These two options are Microsoft BingandRussianYandex.

The fact that Microsoft as a monopoly and Yandex as a Russian provider provide more or less uncensored search results is somewhat ironic, and both may have their own reasons for doing so. But these are currently Google’s only real options.

But what about many other independent search engines? The truth is that most of them aren’t independent, not even real search engines, because most of them simply rely on the results provided by Google or Bing.

For example, Startpage simply provides Google search results.

DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Qwant, Ecosia, Swisscows, MetaGer, and other search engines rely primarily on Microsoft Bing, but some add other contextual sources and important privacy features. However, most searches only show Bing results.

If Microsoft Bing decides (or is forced to) apply Google-style censorship someday, sophisticated Western Internet users will either rely on Russia’s Yandex or eventually become an independent real. You need to create an uncensored search. engine.

Otherwise, the internet would literally be a pretty dark place.

Another: YouTube. YouTube also belongs to Google (since 2006).

That’s why it’s getting harder and harder to find YouTube videos on controversial topics. In many cases, what you’re looking for may have already been removed by YouTube, but even if it doesn’t, it may not appear in highly censored YouTube search results or recommendations.

Instead, you’ll need to use an alternative search engine based on Bing that indexes YouTube videos individually, and then add site: youtube.com to search for topics.

Alternatively, we recommend using alternative video platforms such as Odysee, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, DTube, and even Archive.org from the beginning.

Creating videos on YouTube these days is like building a sand castle too close to the water, so independent video creators will increasingly need to switch to these alternative platforms.

For more information on online media sources, search engines, ad blockers, paywall bypasses, and censorship, see Using Advanced Online Media: 7 Recommendations.

Google vs Yandex

Russia’s Yandex seems to be manipulating search suggestions in the opposite way to Google. For example, when searching for a Pfizer vaccine, the first two search candidates are currently the death of the Pfizer vaccine and the side effects of the Pfizer vaccine. On Google, on the other hand, the Pfizer vaccine is near me, booster, FDA approved, for children, or auto-completed for efficacy.

Pfizer Vaccine: Yandex vs. Google

Google vs Bing

Coronavirus: Planned Pandemic (Bing) or Planning Tool (Google)?

Coronavirus: Google vs. Bing

Literary Video: Google vs Bing

Meme editing about the difference between Google and Bing. (2019)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/how-escape-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos