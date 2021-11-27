The first “Robotaxi” launches service in Beijing





“Apollo Go” autonomous taxi on the streets of Beijing.

It looks like a normal car, but no one is driving a white taxi by the curb, digitally communicating with customers to find directions and make payments.

Beijing this week approved the first autonomous taxi for commercial use, bringing dozens of so-called “robotaxi” to the streets of the Chinese capital.

Vehicles can only carry two passengers at a time and are limited to the southern Yizhuang area of ​​the city.

Taxi company employees also sit in front of the car in case of sudden intervention, but the car is self-propelled.

This deployment is an important step forward for the unmanned ambitions of Chinese tech giant Baidu and startup Pony.ai, given the green light to deploy cars on Thursday.

However, due to regulatory and safety requirements, it is expected that taxis will take years to fully operate without human intervention.

Developers want Chinese consumers adopting e-commerce, online payments, and other digital solutions to quickly become accustomed to the feeling of traveling by car without a driver.

Peng Jun, co-founder of Pony.ai, said the key to moving the industry forward is “policy, technology, and acceptance of the general public.”

Taxi digitally communicates with customers to get directions and make payments.

According to a Toyota-backed startup, Pony.ai’s Robotaxi has already made more than 500,000 trips during the initial testing phase.

Passengers using Baidu’s “Apollo Go” car must download an app called “Luobo kuaipao” which means “radish running” and can call a taxi at either 600 pickup points or drop-off points. increase.

There are 67 Baidu autonomous taxis on the road in Beijing.

67 Baidu taxis run on Beijing roads and charge just over $ 2 ($ 0.30) for a 5.9 km (3.66 mile) trip.

Alibaba-backed startup AutoX and ride-haling giant DiDi Chuxing are also conducting robotaxi pilot projects in cities across the country.

