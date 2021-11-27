Google has fined $ 11.2 million from Italian regulators for the use of data





Google-Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)-has been fined by Italian antitrust regulators for offensive practices related to the commercial use of user data. The ruling comes after the European Union General Court upheld a $ 2 billion fine in early November.

Antitrust case

According to Reuters, Google did not provide clear and immediate information on how to collect and use data on people using the service. Google disagreed with the ruling and said it would appeal.

In detail, regulators said that when users set up an account on Google, the system was designed to accept the terms and conditions of data use.

Google said in a statement that it follows fair and transparent practices to provide useful services to users and to provide clear information about their use. In these cases, $ 11.2 million is the maximum applicable amount.

Google wasn’t the only one punished by Italian antitrust regulators. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was subject to the same fine for the same reason because the California giant did not give users the option to deny the Terms of Service.

Exclusive practice

Apple went on to say in a statement that the regulator’s view was wrong, adding: We provide all users with industry-leading transparency and control, giving them the choice of information to share and how to use it.

The proceedings against Google are rooted in the fact that the company conducts economic activities based on the provision of a wide range of products and services connected to the Internet. It is also based on the creation of user profiles and is performed thanks to the data collected.

In early November, the European Union Court of Justice upheld a $ 2 billion fine against Google for exclusive practices by the European Commission in 2017.

Community executives have concluded that well-known search engines prioritize their products over those of their competitors. The judge said the Internet giant favors its own price comparison service with a general result sample with more favorable positions and visualizations, while delegated the same service of competition.

Google is part of the Entrepreneurship Index and tracks the 60 largest publicly traded companies managed by the founder or the founder’s family.

