Google and Apple have been fined by Italian authorities for aggressive data collection





Italian competition authorities have announced a fine of € 10 million ($ 11.3 million) against Google and Apple.

Companies have been fined for violating consumer law, including lack of information on how personal data is used and aggressive consumer data acquisition practices for commercial purposes.

Ambiguous data collection

As the authorities explained in a related announcement, the investigation found that neither Google nor Apple provided clear information about how data was collected, what data was collected, and how data was used. Did.

According to this announcement, Google has omitted all relevant information during the account creation phase and when users use the service themselves. Apple does the same while creating an Apple ID and when accessing the App Store, iTunes, Apple Books, and more.

Users reportedly have no indication that their data has been collected and used for commercial purposes.

Instead, both tech companies just emphasize the need for data collection to improve the user experience.

Active data collection

As the authorities explain in more detail, the approach that Apple and Google follow on how to collect data is aggressive by default.

Google presets your consent to collect, transfer, and use data for commercial purposes. Users can change this setting by accessing the Google Account Options menu, but authorities say many users won’t make it due to lack of knowledge or negligence.

In the case of Apple, authorities have determined that users can only choose to accept or reject data used for commercial purposes. This is a strong agreement because of the wide range covered by common terms.

Users are conditioned to assume that denying this request will adversely affect the experience of Apple’s services, and the majority accept it.

Apple told Bleeping Computer that they were appealing the decision and shared the following statement:

“We believe the authorities’ views are wrong and will appeal the decision. Apple has been working on user privacy for many years and is very enthusiastic about designing products and features that protect customer data. It provides industry-leading transparency, managing all users and allowing them to choose what to share and what not to share, and how to use it. “–Apple.

I contacted Google for comment on the above, but haven’t received a reply yet.

Amazon also hit with a mallet

On Tuesday, the same competition authorities alleged anti-competitive practices, fined Amazon 68.7 million euros ($ 77.5 million) and fined Apple 134.5 million euros ($ 151.5 million). Announced.

As the announcement explained, Amazon and Apple have maintained a contract prohibiting certain resellers of genuine Apple and Beats products from offering products on Amazon.it.

According to Italian authorities, this practice results in the artificial creation of fixed prices and watertight segments in the domestic market, preventing healthy “foreign” competition from having a price-cutting effect.

Authorities say this was a breach of Article 101 of the Treaties on the Functioning of the European Union and caused similar investigations by domestic competition authorities in Germany and Spain.

The two companies said they would appeal in response to the announcement because they determined that the announcement was incorrect and unjustified.

As they claimed, the goal of their collaboration was to secure customers by preventing the sale of counterfeit Apple products on the Amazon Marketplace.

