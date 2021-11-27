Rolls-Royce sets speed record for electric planes





Rolls-Royce Aerospace has been working on battery-powered electric planes for several years. Its first plane, the Spirit of Innovation, made a test flight (15-minute excursion) in September. Just two months later, the plane made its first extended flight. The goal was to exceed 300 mph (483 km / h).

At the end of the flight, the Spirit of Innovation reached a top speed of 387.4 mph (623.5 km / h), averaging 345.4 mph on a long course of 3 km (1.86 miles), according to Engadget. However, the Spirit of Innovation was not performed. It also set the fastest time to climb from 3000 meters (9,843 feet) to 202 seconds (0.0476 parsecs).

The records were submitted to the Fdration Aronautique Internationale (FAI), the agency responsible for certifying aviation records. If confirmed, the new record exceeds the old 3 km speed record for electric planes by 132 mph (212 km / h).

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said in a press release after a record flight: Claiming an all-electric world speed record is a great achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce. We would like to thank our partners, especially Electroflight, for helping us achieve this pioneering breakthrough.

“The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has exciting applications in the advanced air mobility market. After the world has focused on the need for action at COPn26, this is a jet. It is another milestone that helps us achieve zero and supports our ambition to achieve the technological innovations that society needs to decarbonize transportation across air, land and sea.

Spirit of Innovation is part of the ACCEL or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight project. Half of the project funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) in collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

The Spirit of Innovation uses a 750V architecture with a 400kW (500 + hp) electric drivetrain and record-breaking propulsion battery pack with the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace. Rolls-Royce says. “We have partnered with Electroflight, an aviation energy storage specialist, and YASA, an automotive powertrain supplier. With amazing technological achievements, as well as project and world record execution, an all-electric city. Important data was provided for future power and propulsion systems for aerial mobiles and hybrid electric commuter aircraft. For example, the characteristics air taxi requires for a battery are very similar to those developed for the Spirit of Innovation. It’s very similar to. “

Tim Woolmer, chief technology officer of YASA, the manufacturer of Spirit of Innovation motors, says electric flight is set to transform mobility like jet engines 70 years ago. Seeing our ultra-high performance, ultra-lightweight electric motors driving the Spirit of Innovation at these amazing speeds, collaborative projects like ACCEL bring us one step closer to emission-free electric flight. It’s all thrilling to know that it’s becoming a commercial reality.

So what’s happening now? Rolls-Royce plans to apply the lessons learned from the Spirit of Innovation project to electric airliners, which are likely to be small short-range aircraft, at least initially. However, Rolls-Royce does an important job in this project. As the people of Gizmodo said, “Given the hundreds of private jets that landed at COP 26 in the ultimate show of irony and hypocrisy, the world has private jet problems and we all suffer. It is clear that if an aircraft like the Spirit of Innovation proves feasible, especially if the technology can be adapted to larger commercial aircraft, our planet is for it. It will be better. “

