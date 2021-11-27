Deals on iPad Black Friday and iPad Pro Black Friday





Kids, Wife, Grandparents-Apple iPad is the best tablet you can, but it’s a great holiday gift for those on the list. And now that Black Friday has arrived, you can make big savings with top models like our Best Upgrade Pick 2021 Apple iPad Pro, but only if you act quickly! Retailers such as Apple, Amazon, Verizon, and Best Buy have many other price cuts for additional iPad models.

Don’t sleep on these sales, as discounts rarely appear on Apple devices. With lots of Black Friday deals, you can get an iPad or iPad Pro with an M1 chip today and get a discount of up to $ 250.

With Wi-Fi and a mobile phone, the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy for money. Here at Reviewed, we were impressed with the model’s vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display, high-quality accessories and class-leading performance. It usually sells for $ 1,229, but you can buy this iPad for $ 1,199.99 on Amazon by clicking on the coupon on the page. This saves about $ 100.

If your Apple iPad is on your Black Friday shopping list, keep scrolling and scooping up all the best deals before they sell out.

Best Black Friday iPad Deals Best Black Friday iPad Pro Deals 2021 Apple 11inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB, Silver) $ 749.99 ($ ​​50 Savings) on Amazon 2021 Apple 11inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Gray) Best Buy on Amazon for $ 849 ($ 50 Savings) 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Gray) Best Buy $ 1,099.99 ($ ​​100 Savings) 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 128GB) , Space Gray) $ 1,199 (saving $ 100) on Amazon 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB, Space Gray) $ 1,399 (saving $ 100) on Amazon 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB) , Silver) $ 1,799.99 ($ ​​99.01 savings) on Amazon Buy an Apple iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular on Apple and save on T-Mobile and Verizon activations (up to $ 200 savings)

