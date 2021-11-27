The online checkout page is corrupted.These three companies are fixing it





There is no way around it: the holiday shopping season will be confusing.

Severe predictions that analysts have warned consumers and retailers for months, from inflation pushing up commodity prices to massive supply chain disruptions causing shortages and delays, are certainly close. is.

While little can be done immediately about the complete collapse of logistics and the recovery of the economy from a pandemic, the online shopping experience has another problem that is less complicated to fix.

You may have noticed how cluttered the online checkout process has been in the last few years. You’ll need to create an account to complete your purchase, and the fast-paced array of payment options, warranty and insurance pop-ups are more expensive than your item. Repurchase. Indeed, some checkout add-ons can only be beneficial to consumers if done properly. Otherwise, the long-standing problem of abandoning carts will be exacerbated. That is, the customer does not complete the transaction when he adds the item to the digital cart.

According to a recent Stripe survey, if checkout takes more than a minute, 19% of customers give up on the purchase and 56% say it takes an average of 3 minutes to complete the purchase. According to a Baymard Institute study, the overall abandonment rate for carts is close to 70%, with improved checkout flow and design between the total amount of US and European Union e-commerce of $ 260 billion. You should have recovered a considerable amount of lost purchases.

If you keep saying “try this too” or “add it to your cart,” they just block the flow of users, “said Richard Lam, UX Auditor at Baymard Institute. increase. “We will force them to consider other product options and consider other prices. All of them can be barriers.”

That friction has ushered in an emerging class of companies rethinking Express Checkout.

Bolt, Fast, and Skipify have reviewed the checkout process with features such as one-click checkout, shopping from product pages, and even direct purchases from email.

“The advantage of Amazon is that the purchasing and checkout process was simple,” said Maureen Burns, senior partner of management consultancy Bain & Company. “So there were many innovations trying to match it.”

Bolt: Enhancing payments

Founded in 2014, Bolt was an early pioneer in streamlining checkout, attracting more than 10 million shoppers to the network and raising $ 608 million.

Bob’s book [Photo: courtesy of Bolt]”When running the checkout flow, there are all these different buttons. Bolt CEO Bob Buff said:” The more logos, the more indecisive. Do you remember your PayPal password? Or what is this new button? Therefore, the approach Bolt took is [to] Powers the entire checkout. “

Basically, customers store their information (payments, shipping addresses, etc.) and all future purchases from retailers within Bolt’s network are automated with confirmation text or email only. This resulted in a 50% increase in conversions compared to traditional guest checkouts. Bolt also allows customers to choose to automatically create a store account.

“With the elimination of third-party cookies, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for these merchants to actually know and personalize their users,” says Buch. “So they are making a big push to get those store accounts.”

If the seller does not want Bolt to take over the entire checkout process, there is an option to integrate Bolt’s API into an existing checkout page. Buch states that payments are still processed through retailers, as opposed to, for example, choosing to pay with a PayPal account where transactions are made through PayPal. “Merchants do a lot of processing and may have this excellent payment processing relationship with Stripe or Adyen, but all checkouts are processed on a different processor,” he says. “The merchant doesn’t love it.”

Fast: Product page enhancement

After the birth of Dom Holland’s youngest son, his grandmother-in-law sought help with his family. One day she tried to buy groceries online but couldn’t remember her password. “It’s crazy when you think about it. If Grandma was in a real supermarket, she could have taken out the card, tapped it, paid for it, and completed it in 30 seconds,” says Holland. “But with pure digital media, it’s very complicated.”

The incident launched Fast in 2019, and since then the company has raised more than $ 120 million.

Dom Holland [Photo: courtesy of Fast]”The question we were asking was, what is the easiest way for people to buy?” Says Holland, co-founder and CEO of Fast. “When other companies saw this space, they left, how can I solve the abandonment of the cart for the seller? This looks like the same problem, but it’s a very different lens. , Produces very different products. “

Fast offers checkout with one click, but like Amazon’s Buy Now button, it focuses on serving it not only at checkout but also on the product page.

“The most important part is one click from the points you intended, from the points you decide to buy,” Holland says.

As a result, the average conversion rate exceeded 60% and the wallet share increased from 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 28% in the third quarter of 2021.

“There are measurements of PayPal and these products [their] success [as] Transform people in the final step of the 10-step process. For us, we measure how well we convert more visitors to our customers, “says the Netherlands. “It’s a really big difference because it’s a much larger category. In fact, we’ve found that customers are more likely to click” Fast Checkout “than” Add to Cart. ” Over 60% of our business comes from the product page, not from the cart. “

Skipify: Power your email

Ryth Martin’s approach to simplifying checkout was to think outside the product page, if possible.

“The shopper’s goal-achieving process has many moments that are too difficult for people, whether they make a purchase on a major seller’s website or decide to buy the product offered in that email. Why can’t you just buy a product? “Says Martin, Founder and CEO of Skipify.

Founded in 2019, Skipify allows merchants to create shoppable emails. This is an interesting approach given how powerful email marketing is.

Squirrel Martin [Photo: courtesy of Skipify]According to EmailToolTesters, abandoned cart emails (emails sent when you leave something in your cart without completing a purchase) have three times the conversion rate of other automated emails. , The ROI of email marketing is 4,400%. That means you have $ 44 in revenue each time. Dollars spent on marketing campaigns.

“If anyone could buy from email, we would just significantly increase the size of the goal-achieving process,” Martin says. “This can be a better conversion hack than a subject test or a small change you can make in an email program.”

Skipify partnered with Google last year to enable services within Gmail. Martin plans to further enhance the e-mail available for shopping. However, he also positions Skipify as a candidate for an Express Checkout service operated through the Merchant Page.

“I think you’ll continue to see this category progress at some very rapid level,” he says.

“When Uber and Lyft started, people thought their entire market was in a taxi, and what happened was that it’s so easy to use Uber and Lyft that it’s sudden. People do it instead of walking, biking, or having their own car. When people now see purchases pay later, people said, their total addressable market is Everything is a purchase between $ 500 and $ 2,000. But what do you guess? People are now buying later on products for $ 50 and $ 40, which promotes better conversions for merchants. The same thing happens with Express Checkout. “

Martin considers the Express Checkout category to be only two innings, but the standard for the final checkout experience as a whole.

“There are no more guest checkouts on Merchant’s website. It’s all done through these secure express protocols,” he says. “And if you’re a merchant, you need to anticipate it and unravel the implications of building it. Shoppers increasingly want these experiences. When it becomes available, People are opting in on the checkout flow. “

