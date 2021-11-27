Vennius Android TV Operator Tier OTT Solution





Beenius Android TV operator Tier OTT solution, an innovation presented to the Croatian market

Iskon Internet, a Croatian company that forms part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, has been revolutionized again by Beenius, an advanced interactive TV platform provider.

In 2021, the TierOTT solution for the Beenius Android TV operator was presented to the Croatian market as innovation and innovation by Iskon Internet. Iskon Internet wanted to introduce a new service and user interface for consuming TV with a new business model based on this new OTT product. Recognized as a pioneer in the Android TV segment and a global vendor of Android TV applications with proven references, Beenius was the perfect choice for Iskon Internet Vision.

In addition to Beanius’ Android TV knowledge and outstanding Android TV products, Beanius has proved to have the highest level of expertise. With high quality products, Beenius’ global presence and reference, and its experienced team, Iskon Internet has been able to start with IPTV solutions and evolve Android TV as an OTT service in the Croatian market.

“With the introduction of the new Beenius Android TV application, all Iskon Internet customers will be more satisfied and the reach of potential customers will be expanded. All Iskon Internet customers will have expanded but recommended content. As it is an advanced yet easy way to consume, I think we will soon move to Beenius Android TV. With such cooperation, Iskon Internet will introduce future services and improvements of Beenius development and innovation. You can also. Benius CEO Philip Lenker said:

The easiest way to identify your needs is to listen to your customers or those who have given up on your service while reviewing the available commercial offers. When these needs are combined with innovations and trends, the optimal solution is achieved. In this way, we have detected the growing desire of users to connect their TV boxes wirelessly in any room, to select a TV channel to activate and pay for, and to choose a TV service regardless of their home carrier. .. The timing was perfect after Google opened the system through the Android TV operator demographic model, allowing for significantly higher consumption of TV and other video content. Iskon.Play TV offers a new service that meets your needs by combining the latest Google services available. Kreimir Madunovi, CEO of Iskon Internet, said:

Beanius represented the complete IPTV / OTT ecosystem, IPTV / OTT management and operations, and the central system that organizes Android TV services, including headends and client sites. Implementing Android TV also required partner integration with Broadpeak for CDNs, CasLABS for DRM, Wetek for STB devices, and Think Analytics for recommender systems.

