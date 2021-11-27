Italy’s antitrust regulators fine Google and Apple for “aggressive” data practices





Italian antitrust regulators did not provide both Apple and Google with clear information about what is called “aggressive” data practices and the commercial use of personal data during the account creation phase. We fined 10 million euros each.

“Google and Apple did not provide clear, immediate information about the acquisition and use of user data for commercial purposes,” said Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), tech companies need to collect data. He added that he chose to emphasize only in such cases. Improve your own services and personalize the user experience without indicating that data may be transferred and used for other reasons.

Concerns relate to how companies omit relevant information when creating accounts and using services. Authorities say it is important to make informed decisions about whether to grant permission to use the data for commercial purposes.

AGCM not only preconfigures user acceptance without the explicit consent of the user, but also provides the data generated without providing a mechanism for consumers to confirm or change their sharing choices. He claimed that it could be subjected to other types of processing. Their personal data.

“This acquisition architecture created by Apple does not allow us to exercise our will to use the data for commercial purposes,” the regulatory agency said. “Therefore, consumers are subject to the transfer of personal information subject to their choice of consumption, which Apple can dispose of for its own promotional purposes in a variety of ways.”

Google Addresses Concerns in Privacy Sandbox

This development ensured further oversight of the ongoing development of a privacy sandbox proposal to migrate from third-party cookies in Chrome web browsers following a severe backlash announced by the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday. Also announced. From privacy advocates, advertisers and publishers.

To that end, the CMA suggested that the search giant “addresses concerns about Google removing features and information before the privacy sandbox is completely changed. This is a draft privacy budget. It also includes delaying enforcement and providing efforts to implement mitigation measures. Access to IP addresses. “

In addition, Google is expected to “clarify internal data limits” that the company itself can use. This involves advertising on Google or non-Google websites by leveraging your Chrome browsing history and analytics data, in addition to “using your personal data to track users and non-Google websites”. Targeting.

Following Google’s previous announcement in June that the move would postpone deployment from early 2022 to late 2023, “it takes more time across the ecosystem to do this right.” Yes, “evaluate new technologies, collect feedback, repeat, set both privacy and performance goals, and give all developers time to follow the best path of privacy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2021/11/italys-antitrust-regulator-fines-google.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos