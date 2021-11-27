Pixel 6 Black Friday Discount $ 100 Off, Plus





Black Friday has finally arrived. You also have the opportunity to save $ 100 on the Google Pixel 6. This is a discount on these Chromebooks in addition to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G being the lowest ever at $ 300 off. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Get $ 100 Off Black Friday Discounts on Google Pixel 6

Best Buy is currently offering a Black Friday discount for unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Android smartphones starting at $ 499. This gives you another chance to mark the lowest ever, saving the first direct cash discount for a new release by up to $ 100 from the regular $ 599 continuation rate.

Launched last month, Google Pixel 6 brings the brand the latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. All have the first ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and 128GB of storage. Then back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the latest package from Google. Dive into our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G wins Amazon lows

Amazon is discounting a selection of Samsung Android smartphones and accessories featuring the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for $ 900. Down from the regular $ 1,200 price tag, this is $ 300 off, which is in line with Amazon’s all-time low, previously set only once.

Samsung’s new foldable may have stolen the spotlight lately, but those who want a more traditional smartphone experience will find that the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra offers all the flagship specs you’d expect. Probably. At the heart of the experience is a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB of RAM. Then there is quad sensor system and S pen support to complete the package. See Hands-on Review for more information.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 reaches $ 200

Amazon currently offers Chromebooks and more at up to 30% off. You can now get an Acer Chromebook Spin311 Convertible Laptop for $ 200. That’s $ 90 off the regular $ 290 price tag, a 31% price cut, and Amazon’s lowest price ever. With an Intel Celeron N4020 and 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, 32GB of eMMC and up to 10 hours of battery life, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop revolves around a 11.6-inch HD Touch IPS display. The 2-in-1 Chrome OS also comes with 100GB of Google Drive capacity to automatically back up all your files.

Assistant eufyCam Save on security offerings

Amazon accounts for up to 37% of choices for eufyCam smart home security cameras, doorbells and more. Shipping is totally free. Leading the way is the $ 199, the lowest price ever for the recent pedigree Cam 2 Pro. Down from $ 300, today’s offer saves $ 101, but marks only the third notable discount and the lowest new one ever.

Introducing the brand’s most capable outdoor security product, the new Platelet Cam 2 features an extensive list of compelling features with 2K sensors. It is supported by a 360 degree pan and tilt array for exploring your entire property, and three 3,000 lumens adjustable lighting panels that can be activated with built-in motion detection. In addition to the weathering package, there are also AI recognition, subject lock and more.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones See Black Friday Discounts

Adorama is currently offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones in two styles for $ 279. We usually get $ 329, but we’re considering a $ 50 discount to mark the first price cut since its launch in August. While these Bose over-ear headphones are emerging as the brand’s latest flagship product, they have a set of notable specs to match. First, there’s Apple-style transparency mode and enhanced active noise cancellation paired with an active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24-hour playback before recharging the QuietComfort 45 ANC. You can also pinch it for 3 hours by connecting the USB-C cable for just 15 minutes.

