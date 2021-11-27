HSUP: Build a startup from scratch





Jlia Sohajda, co-founder of the Vespucci Partners Venture Capital Fund, and Kriztin Klkedi, founder of the Hungarian Startup University Program (HSUP), were guests of the Hibrid Startupper. Future and potential investment opportunities. This time, we introduced the world of startups while university students participated in research, and introduced to listeners a program that motivates students from various universities and majors to create their own startups.

The Hungarian Startup University Program is the first online university startup program in Hungary. It was created to introduce Hungarian college students to the world of innovation, modern entrepreneurial skills, and how startups work. Students can learn for themselves through a shared education platform with interactive and entertaining material and personalized content. pace. As the co-founder of the Budapest-based venture capital fund stated, the Vespucci Partners program now includes universities in the Carpathian Basin and Hungarian universities. This means that through a two-semester e-learning course, students in the region can learn how to build a startup from scratch (the course begins as a college course, which means that students earn credits for completing HSUP. You can get it).

The idea itself as a startup initiative

As mentioned in the radio show, the people who implemented the idea conducted surveys in multiple locations. As a result, almost 80% of young people are interested in startups, but only 20% have knowledge of this subject. The younger generation is enthusiastic about starting their own business, but due to lack of financial resources, very few have the means to do so. After analyzing the sector, they came to the conclusion that although there are some specialized programs on this subject, they do not have a generalized approach.

The first semester of HSUP focuses on innovative thinking methods and introductions to the world of startups. During the second semester, students will receive hands-on knowledge of how to build a startup. If this is not enough (if the student successfully completes the previous semester and continues the course in the second semester), the student will receive an HSUP scholarship with 150.000 forint per month. To successfully complete the course at the end of the second semester, you need to show the first practical variation of the idea. To support this task, students receive assistance from university teachers and entrepreneurs from Hungarian start-ups that play a mentorship role. To date, nearly 500 students have received scholarships, invested in, or participated in incubation programs.

Teaching materials that can be expanded with personalized content

As stated on the program’s website, the program begins with completing the test and receives recommendations for the role of completing the course based on it. The four roles are CEO (Chief Executive Officer), CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Project Manager, and Designer. The complete course material can be expanded with personalized content based on the role you choose. In addition, students can receive experience points as they study, so they can track their progress. Those who actively cooperate will receive community points, so in addition to self-development, the community approach will also be rewarded. By introducing a ranking system based on experience points that allows you to check your own grades and the grades of other universities, not only will students compete with each other, but it will also contribute to the ranking of universities.

HSUP strengthens the entire startup ecosystem

“This program is important not only as a venture capital fund, but also for investors, as it provides an opportunity for more startups to introduce themselves. The HSUP program is innovation, university and student eco. It consists of a system. Students attending the course learn the ideas that make it possible to internalize the fact that it is actually possible to start their own business, “as a managing partner of Vespucci Partners. Júlia Sohajda, who heard 10 projects in January, said. They currently offer four startup mentoring services.

Krisztián Kölkedi: I had some great ideas

According to Krisztián Kölkedi, the founder of the Hungarian Startup University Program, there were several projects they came up with a great solution. “One such project is to recycle plastic waste to make materials for 3D printers, the second to make” hangover-free “beer, the third to develop veterinary solutions, 4 The second is to design an innovative shopping cart that you can pay for without spending money. Make a line. There was also a project that I wanted to digitize in the field of metal processing. -Krisztián Kölkedi said.

The HSUP program is still open to businesses. Thousands of students work to find effective solutions to their existing needs and problems through the Partner Challenge service. With this new option, companies have problems with thousands of students, stay in touch with HSUP principles, and support selected teams and solutions for up to 3.000.000 forint scholarships, mentorships, and other services. can. Therefore, we will create a kind of MEGA think tank that will greatly contribute to the supply of the Hungarian incubator program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bbj.hu/business/tech/innovation/hsup-build-a-startup-from-scratch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos