Irish agency leads European quantum technology event





November 26, 2021 — The Irish Center for High-End Computing (ICHEC) will be held today (Friday, November 26), from Monday, November 29 to December 2, at the 2nd European Quantum Technology Conference (EQTC). Details have been announced.

Ireland has acquired the right to host an event in 2019 through ICHEC, but by Covid-19 the event originally planned to be held at the Dublin Convention Center is now by ICHEC and Quantum Flagship of the National University of Ireland. A coordinated virtual event. Galway. EQTC is supported by ATOS, BluFor, DELL Technologies IBM, and INTEL. The global quantum computing market is projected to grow from $ 472 million in 2021 to $ 1.765 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 30.2%. Early adoption of quantum computing in the banking and financial sectors is expected to boost market growth.

Over 650 international representatives and keynote speakers have registered to attend leading international events, including up-to-date information on quantum technology and EU policy on the European Digital Agenda. EQTC hosts more than 15 plenaries and keynotes, 27 parallel sessions and 100 scientific lectures, 11 workshops by various institutions and companies, and features more than 150 posters.

Heather Humphreys, Minister of Business, Enterprise and Innovation (17 June 20), who played a central role in supporting Ireland’s bid for EQTC, said:

Europe, and in our case Ireland, is in a good position to become a world leader in quantum research, development and innovation, building on existing successes in information and communications technology. International events such as EQTC are an essential platform for collaboration to advance this exciting field of technological development. There are great expectations for what Quantum will offer in terms of future technological transformation. Output from events like EQTC drives innovation in this area. We wish everyone involved in hosting and attending the event.

The European Commission launched the Quantum Technologies Flagship in 2018. This is a large, long-term research initiative funded by the EU that brings together research institutes, industries and public funders to strengthen and expand European scientific leadership and excellence in this area. increase. .. Since its launch, Quantum Flagship has hosted the European Quantum Technologies Conference (EQTC) aimed at bringing together quantum experts from Europe and beyond. Tommaso Calarco, Chair of the Quantum Community Network of the Quantum Flagship, commented on the importance of this event, saying:

Researchers, engineers, industries and policy makers have the opportunity to share ideas, know-how, present discoveries, exchange theories, technologies and approaches, take quantum technology advances to a higher level and bring Europe to one level. We will build a networking environment that can be positioned as a researcher. Of the front runners in the development of these technologies.

Events like EQTC21 set the stage for further collaboration and research between academia and industry, provide quantum technology, and train professionals in advanced skills developed for the benefit of European society. ..

The event will run for four days. Gustav Kalbe, Head of High Performance Computing and Quantum Technology, European Commission, outlines the future outlook and updates the representative of the European Digital Agenda. This will be followed by a panel discussion on infrastructure, industry, and joint initiatives. The next three days of the event will be devoted to scientific progress in this area. Participants will focus on the most notable recent advances in the fields of basic science, communication, computing, simulation and sensing / metrology. These lectures and presentations, organized within the conference program, are not only basic science and research, but also infrastructure development, policy making, industry involvement and investment through the Quantum Industry Consortium, education and training, encouragement, gender. It also addresses other topics such as promoting balance. Especially in the quantum community. In addition, there is a virtual exhibition area where event sponsors have the opportunity to introduce their products and services to attendees.

Quantum technology shows the potential to be a game changer in the future of our society, and EQTC aims to make these discoveries public and open to everyone.

The Irish Center for High Performance Computing (ICHEC) is Ireland’s National Center for High Performance Computing and hosts the EuroHPC National Competence Center for Ireland. ICHEC is hosted by the NUI Goalway and supported by the Higher Education, Research and Innovation Department. And science and HEA.

Source: ICHEC

Source: ICHEC

