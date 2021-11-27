Times-Journal sue Facebook, Google





November 26 The Journal, the publisher of the Times-Marietta Daily Journal, has filed a lawsuit against Google and Facebook for violating federal antitrust and antitrust laws by the tech giant.

Citing the report of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on competition in the digital market in 2020, the proceedings were that the agreement between the two companies to monopolize the market was “serious for our free and diverse media outlets, especially the newspaper industry. It had a great influence. “

“Google has a monopoly on the market to the point of threatening the extinction of local newspapers across the country,” the complaint filed in the US District Court said. “There is no longer a competitive market where newspapers can compete fairly for online advertising revenue. Google has vertically integrated through hundreds of mergers and acquisitions to control all sellers, buyers and intermediaries in the market. I did. “

Times-Journal Inc. also publishes Rome News-Tribune, Cherokee Tribune, Calhorn Times, Walker County Messenger, Pork Standard Journal, Morgan County Citizen, and Neighbor Newspapers in the Metro Atlanta area, all in Georgia.

Attorney Generals in more than 40 states have also filed proceedings against the submitting countries Google and Facebook.

The main focus of the proceedings is a transaction between the two companies codenamed “Jedi Blue”, and Facebook agrees to use the Google Ads server instead of offering advertisers the opportunity to bid in prominent places on the page. bottom. In return, Google has agreed to give Facebook incentives.

“Google and Facebook, the archives of the digital advertising market, have colluded to promote global dominance of the digital advertising market under the codename” Jedi Blue, “” Filing said. “The two archives, sometimes referred to as running duopoly in the market, have illegally colluded to operate an online auction that generates digital advertising revenue.”

According to the proceedings, the deal is just one of many ways small media companies have been hurt by the actions of tech giants.

According to a Law.com article, the proceedings are part of at least 15 proceedings filed by media companies across the country. The proceedings also accuse Google and Facebook of monopolizing the digital advertising market and damaging several small local news companies.

According to a report by the House Judiciary Committee, “Technology Accumulation: Did Google Negatively Impact Online Advertising?” Newspaper Advertising Revenues Declined from $ 49 Billion in 2006 to $ 16.5 billion in 2017 Did.

At the same time, Google’s advertising revenue has increased to about the same extent.

As a result, the existence of the newspaper industry is threatened, Filing said.

Between 1990 and 2016, nearly 60% of newspaper jobs lost about 30,000 people, according to the Department of Labor Management.

“In a recent report from the University of North Carolina, nearly 20% of all newspapers have been closed and countless other newspapers have become their shells or’ghosts’ in the last 15 years,” Filing said. There is.

“There is a clear correlation between layoffs and buyouts in the newspaper industry between duopoly Google and Facebook’s growth in market share,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit states that the product family of companies such as Facebook Blue, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp “has compromised the quality and availability of journalism.”

