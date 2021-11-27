Lucas Ramos states that Pernambuco prioritizes science, technology and innovation and acts as a model for Brazil.





Lucas Ramos highlights Facepe’s new investment record. “Pernambuco shows Brazil how to prioritize science, technology and innovation.”

The Pernambuco State Science and Technology Assistance Foundation (FACEPE) broke another historic record in investment. In 2021, 30 public announcements were launched and the total amount of public donations reached R $ 78 million. Lucas Ramos, Minister of Science and Technology Innovation, emphasized that FACEPE is essential to the state’s economic recovery process. “We tell Brazil that prioritizing public science, technology and innovation policies is to combat inequality and ensure its effectiveness in promoting social, economic and sustainable development. is showing.”

The investment amount in 2021 is 30% higher than last year when FACEPE already set a historical record of investment of R $ 60 million. Currently, FACEPE is a major implementer of Secti programs such as Forma.AI, Lcus da Inovao and PrStartups, and has a greater synergistic effect between relevant agencies and the Secretariat, which is one of the hallmarks of current management. Shows the power to achieve results from.

The Academic Scholarship currently offers 3,800 researchers and graduate students, with a monthly scholarship of R $ 4.5 million. “With the support of Secti, Facepe has also expanded its efforts to assimilate scientific research and develop new technologies, directly support young scientists, and take pioneering initiatives for Social Innovation. Lucas Ramos has strengthened.

Of the 78 million reals invested in 2021, 71 million reals came from the state government and 7 million reals came from partnerships signed with various partners of the Foundation. With the investment, R & D projects covering topics ranging from social research to the latest technology were considered, and resources were released in the form of financial support to the company for the institute’s infrastructure.

