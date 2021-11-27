Deep learning techniques that automatically enhance dog animation





November 26, 2021 Special Feature

Figure 1: Blue: The first animated frame that lacks the subtleties of true dog movement and contains small errors. Green: Corresponding frame from the ground truth dog motion capture dataset. Red: Output after passing the first (blue) animation through an animated extended neural network of quadrupeds. Credit: DOI: 10.1145 / 3487983.3488293

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin and the University of Bath have recently developed models based on deep neural networks that may help improve the quality of animations, including quadrupeds such as dogs. The framework they created was presented at the MIG (Motion, Interaction & Games) 2021 conference. At this event, researchers will showcase some of the latest technologies for creating high-quality animations and video games.

“We were interested in working with non-human data,” Donal Egan, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore. “I chose dogs for practical reasons because dogs are probably the easiest animal to get data on.”

Creating high quality animations of dogs and other quadrupeds can be a daunting task. This is mainly due to the fact that these animals move in complex ways and have unique gait with specific footstep patterns. Egan and his colleagues wanted to simplify the creation of quadruped animal animations and create a framework that could create more compelling content in both animated videos and video games.

“It’s very difficult to create an animation that reproduces the movement of a quadruped using traditional methods such as key framing,” says Egan. “That’s why I thought it would be useful to develop a system that could automatically enhance the first rough animation and eliminate the need for users to handcraft very realistic animations.”

Recent work done by Egan and his colleagues is based on previous efforts aimed at using deep learning to generate and predict human movements. To achieve similar results with quadrupeds, they used a large set of motion-capture data representing real dog movements. This data was used to create some high quality and realistic dog animations.

“For each of these animations, automatically create a corresponding” bad “animation that is degraded in the same context, that is, contains errors and lacks many subtle details of true dog movement. I was able to do it, “the researcher who conducted the study told TechXplore. “Next, I trained neural networks to learn the difference between these” bad “animations and high-quality animations. “

After being trained in good and bad animations, the researcher’s neural network learned to enhance dog animation. It’s about improving the quality of your dog and making it more realistic. The team’s idea was that the initial animation could have been created using a variety of methods, including keyframing techniques, at run time, which could be less convincing.

“We have shown that neural networks can learn how to add subtle details to make quadruped animations look more realistic,” Eagan said. “The practical meaning of our work is an application that can incorporate it. For example, it can be used to speed up an animation pipeline. Some applications are methods such as traditional inverse kinematics. Use to create an animation, which allows you to generate an animation that lacks realism; in these situations, you can incorporate our work as a post-processing step.

Researchers evaluated deep learning algorithms in a series of tests and found that they could significantly improve the quality of existing dog animations without changing the animation semantics or context. In the future, you can use those models to speed up and accelerate the creation of animations for use in movies and video games. In their next study, Eagan and his colleagues plan to continue exploring ways to digitally and graphically reproduce dog movements.

“Our group is interested in a wide range of topics, including graphics, animation, machine learning, and avatar embodied in virtual reality,” says Eagan. “By combining these areas, we will develop a system that embodies quadrupeds in virtual reality, allowing gamers and actors to become dogs in virtual reality. The work described in this article is realistic. By assisting in the creation of quadrupeds, we can form part of this system. Animation in VR. ”

New animations bring complex scientific concepts to life. More information: How to train a dog: Nervous enhancement of quadruped animation. MIG’21, Motion, Interaction, Game (2021). DOI: 10.1145 / 3487983.3488293.

