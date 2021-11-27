Would you like to experience echo on Google Meet on Galaxy Tab A7?Try this workaround





Last updated: November 26, 2021 16:18 UTC + 01:00

Multiple Galaxy Tab A7 users are shedding light on issues related to the Google Meet app. In this issue, echo causes poor sound quality during video calls. Headphones with a built-in microphone seem to minimize the problem, but it still doesn’t solve the problem. Thankfully, this strange issue seems to be related to the app itself, not the Samsung tablet. At least in most cases.

Clearing the app’s cache has no effect, but according to the Google Meet helpboard support thread, the issue seems to be related to the Classroom app. Joining the meeting through the Meet app instead of the Classroom app seems to fix the echo issue. If you’re having this issue with your Galaxy Tab A7 and you’re using Classroom, try copying the link code for the meeting you want to attend and use it within the Google Meet app instead.

If the problem persists, it is recommended to visit Samsung Repair Center

By avoiding the Classroom app, at least in most cases, Google Meet for Galaxy Tab A7 owners seems to be free of echoes. One user claims to have fixed the problem only after visiting Samsung’s repair center, but hasn’t posted details about what went wrong with the tablet. This may be an isolated case, but if Google Meet echoes and nothing else helps, consider taking your Galaxy Tab A7 to a Samsung repair center to check.

Many Galaxy Tab A7 users claim that the echo issue is due to a recent firmware update. In other words, it may be possible to fix it wirelessly. We will send you the latest information. Remember that Samsung firmware downloads are available for free on our website. Stay tuned for future updates to the Galaxy Tab A7.

