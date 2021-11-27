VMware and Mitacs aim to find a sustainable path for 6G, 6G R & I.





Montreal-VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced a partnership with Mitacs, a non-profit organization that connects industry with Canadian academic institutions, and launched the Digital Equity Grid Innovation Initiative, also known as TETRA. This initiative is in line with VMware’s Automated Life vision and aims to promote applied research that plays an important role in paving the way for 6G sustainability. In addition, the organization plans to partner with the IEEE Future Networks Initiative (FNI), an IEEE technology community, to establish a TETRA Research & Innovation (R & I) Center in Montreal. This is the world’s largest technical organization and humankind. TETRA and FNI will work together on a solution to eliminate the digital divide.

Kit Colbert, CTO of VMware, said: “The road to 6G requires a radical restructuring of the Internet into an open grid.“ This requires significant advances in physical and digital systems through broad partnerships and true cross-sector collaboration. Our partnership with Mitacs aims to drive this advance while keeping sustainability and digital equity at the heart of our work. “

The first applied research project will focus on the following areas:

Sustainable Grid: Work with international research teams to create a sustainable open grid to access a global pool of physical, digital and biological resources to help solve unresolved issues. increase. Digital Equity: Work with the IEEE to address the digital divide with a practical and innovative solution. Connect what is not connected, and allow everyone to enjoy the benefits of the digital world. Clean Tech: Contribute to a better environment for the planet by following the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals contained in the VMware 2030 Agenda.

John Hepburn, CEO of Mitacs, said: Mitacs is excited to work with VMware as part of the Digital Equity Grid Innovation Initiative. This initiative improves connectivity. Enables regional, national and international research collaboration. We support the development of an innovation ecosystem that leverages the strengths of the region. We look forward to seeing where this partnership can take us. “

VMware, Mitacs, and IEEE FNI are also planning to establish an R & I center in Montreal. At this center, researchers will develop an open grid infrastructure that bridges technologies in the satellite, wireless, network, and cloud industries. This infrastructure platform serves as an application development platform for the Connecting the Unconnected Challenge of the IEEE Future Networks Initiative. This challenge seeks new solutions for universal and affordable Internet access. In addition, researchers will be able to test their solutions in real-world environments through the Open Grid Alliance Innovation Zone and the IEEE FNI testbed.

“Although almost half of the world’s population is not yet connected to the Internet, the Internet is an important access point for education, financial opportunities, health information and services. IEEE leverages the Connecting the Unconnected Challenge program. We are pleased to provide innovation and a broad talent pipeline to the TETRA pilot project. This partnership provides the perfect framework for focusing our global member network expertise on this important humanitarian issue. ” Mary Ward-Callan, Managing Director of Technical Activities at IEEE, said.

François Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said: Thanks to VMware’s trust in Canada, this investment supports our talent and helps solve some of the key challenges facing our society in the coming decades. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telecomtv.com/content/6g/vmware-and-mitacs-set-sights-on-discovering-a-sustainable-path-for-6g-43044/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos