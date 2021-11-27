Which cloud storage is best for you?





Rob Pegoraro | USA TODAY Special

The next mobile, tablet, laptop, or desktop predictions include not only the potential for clouds, but their choices. Which cloud storage service do you use to back up your files, like?

The wrong answer is “none”. Devices that leave home need a backup system that doesn’t depend on remembering to connect to a drive or another computer when they get home. In addition, cloud storage greatly facilitates access to the most important files on all devices.

However, unless it’s entirely in Apple’s orbit, you’ll need to choose from cloud services that are better suited for some devices than others.

Options from Apple, Google, and Microsoft are as follows on an annual basis:

Apple’s iCloud + offers 5GB of free storage. You can then buy 50GB for $ 11.88 / year, 200GB for $ 35.88 / year, or 2 terabytes for $ 119.88 / year. Google One starts with 15GB free and offers 100GB for $ 19.99. / Year, $ 29.99 for 200GB / year, $ 99.99 for 2TB; Microsoft’s OneDrive offers 5GB for free, followed by 100GB for $ 23.88 and 1TB for $ 69.99. 1TB per person, up to $ 99.99 per year for up to 6 people.

On Macs, iPhones and iPads, iCloud + enables the easiest backups and offers additional privacy features such as iCloud Private Relay to hide browsing and Hide My Email to create random addresses to forward to real emails. ..

On Windows, OneDrive provides just as easy backup of your core data folders and useful additional features of Microsoft Office apps.

Google’s backup service doesn’t come with add-ons for Apple or Microsoft’s backup services, but it’s also the only way to keep your Gmail inbox smaller than 15GB.

In addition to these three, you can also buy cloud storage from Dropbox etc. 2TB costs $ 119.88 annually, and Amazon Prime subscribers have unlimited access to Amazon Photos storage. However, these third-party services lack integration with major computing platforms.

My advice: Encourage your cloud choice for the computer that needs the most online backups, the device that spends the most time outside the home and holds the most content that needs to be stored. In my case, the device is an HP laptop running Windows 10, so I pay for OneDrive to sync documents, photos, and music.

My other tip: If you can help it, don’t pay the list price for cloud storage. Credit card cashback offers, such as Google One’s 20% off American Express transactions, may reduce costs, but you can also buy Apple and Google gift cards suitable for cloud services at a discounted price. increase.

For example, if Target buys a $ 100 Apple Gift Card and a $ 15 Gift Card, Amazon will offer $ 5 credits for a previous $ 50 Apple Gift Card purchase, and AARP members will receive the organization’s AARP Rewards page. You can buy a $ 15 Google Play Gift Card for $ 13.

Subscription fatigue is a reality, but reducing these costs is one way to relieve the fatigue of this cost of doing a digital business.

――――

Rob Pegoraro is a Washington, DC-based technical writer. To send a technical question, please send an email to rob @ robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter @robpegoraro.

