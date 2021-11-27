Three steps to help your company survive the evolving market





Like many entrepreneurial companies, Farmers Refrigerators had to dramatically adjust our business during the pandemic. Our main distribution channel is vending machines that sell fresh food in places such as hospitals and airports, and when COVID-19 hits, we are trying out new form factors and distribution channels for healthcare customers. Moved to lower the price. (Learn more about our story here). It wasn’t an easy transition, but as a result of the team’s hard work, we plan to double our pre-pandemic earnings this year.

Many companies talk about the “pivot” of their business, but we claim that we haven’t changed course enough to accelerate our mission by responding quickly to the needs of our customers and future clients.

If a pandemic tells us something, it means that the market is constantly evolving. The question is how to be inclined to the suitability of the product market, that is, to meet the demands of the current market, even if the company is striving to evolve to meet changing conditions. The three steps we have taken to achieve that balance are:

Step 1: Define the mission

This is a much more difficult step and can often take years, but setting up the right “Pole Star” is the most important step in building something great. There may be many twists and turns along the way, but if you have a proper definition of “Pole Star”, you can always rely on it to get into orbit.

At Farmer’s Fridge, I started with a very simple idea. We wanted to make healthy foods more accessible by putting restaurant-quality salads and fresh foods in vending machines to make cheaper and healthier meals more convenient. A few months later, we had a relationship with a customer and a major retailer called us and asked if we could put the machine in the store. I couldn’t understand why this big company wanted to partner with a small company that runs in a shared kitchen on the west side of Chicago, but our real potential is to apply the direct relationship between technology and customers. I quickly realized that it was about to change. Fresh food supply chain. This insight has changed the direction of our business. We realized that the real innovation was to leverage new technology to make high-quality, low-cost fresh food convenient for the first time on a large scale. In other words, instead of adapting the product to the existing supply chain, we were building a whole new supply chain around the product.

Step 2: Define what must be true

There must be some things your company can’t negotiate with. For example, selling food from vending machines is not the only non-negotiable list, but ensuring food safety is at the top of the list. Identifying what is non-negotiable for your business is an important step in keeping you on track with new information. For Farmer’s Fridge, we defined these as SQUAD goals.

World-class food safety program

No. 1 in quality to value

Ubiquitous

Personal relationship with customers

Demonstrated health results

The idea is that if you really want to reform your fresh food supply chain, these five things must be true.

Step 3: Listen and evaluate the framework you built

It’s time to put this into practice. Expansion to retail as an example of how this was handled in the recent 2021 decision to start selling products through retail partners such as Target, grocery chain Jewel-Osco, and delivery service Gopuff. Let’s use.

First, we asked: does this still apply to our mission, which is at the heart of what we do? Yes, we will make fresh and healthy foods more accessible.

Second, does retail sales violate non-negotiable things? No, it’s not. It’s still the same convenient and tasty product, and it’s of great value.

Do you have the right to win in retail space? Yes, we are building economies of scale through our refrigerator channels and using the same distribution network to sell the same products in our stores. This means that someone else trying to sell the exact same product is always of poor quality and not very valuable. We also increase brand awareness through refrigerators and delivery channels, providing even greater leverage.

Many people have expressed shock in the pivots from pandemics to home delivery to retail, and I would have been shocked if I thought the Farmers Refrigerator was a vending machine for that salad machine. But that’s not what we thought of ourselves. Internally, we were moving towards rebuilding our fresh food supply chain using new technologies. It wasn’t easy, but it was even harder to adapt if we didn’t have a clear understanding of our mission. By defining who you really are, it allows you to stay flexible and focused when pursuing growth.

