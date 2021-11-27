Google will erase parts of the LGBTQ + community in a new online glossary project





Mountain View, CA – Designed to allow mainstream freelance journalists and even LGBTQ + journalists to navigate the complex world definition of LGBTQ + and omit the definition of bisexuality and pansexuality in the new Google LGBTQ + language initiative. A new online tool.

Last week, the Google News Initiative announced a project in a press statement in partnership with VideoOut. The title is LGBTQ + Language and Media Literacy Program. According to the company, they partnered with Men’s Health magazine to “help program research and data contextualization.”

This tool is a 100-word glossary that uses the company’s Google Trends to track the popularity of LGBTQ + terms and definitions, and was created with the help of several bizarre PhD linguists.

However, today’s review of the Glossary on Friday, November 26, lacked the terms and definitions of bisexuality and pansexuality.

Glossary screenshot (November 26, 2021)

According to a Google release: It’s a way to understand the LGBTQ + community and hopefully it will change the way journalists and all of us write and talk about LGBTQ + people.

Jordan Reeves, executive director of VideoOut, an LGBTQ + non-profit organization, and founder of VOE, a production company focused on LGBTQ + stories on television and movies, answered the following questions: “Why is VideoOut, an LGBTQ + non-profit organization, affiliated with Men’s Health magazine?”

“Too many people think that men’s health is only for cisgender, heterosexual, and masculine men. As a weird transgender non-binary person, to tell you it’s a mistake. I’m here. “

1 in 6 according to a recent Gallup survey [U.S.] Gen Z adults are identified as LGBT. At the same time, according to a GLAAD report, 45% of non-LGBTQ + people in the United States are confused by the different numbers of terms that describe the individuals that make up the LGBTQ + community.

In response to late Friday night, in a direct message on Twitter, VideoOut executive director Jordan Reeves told Blade:

“Recently, we launched the LGBTQ + Language and Media Literacy Program, which is a vibrant breathing resource that we will continue to add. Some terms and terms that should have been included from the beginning at launch. Omitted the phrase (for example, bisexual).

We are keenly aware of the perpetual confusion about the elimination of bisexuality and the identity of bisexuality. I’m sorry I didn’t include it in luanch, but I’ll add it soon (along with pansexuals). We started with 100 entries (not a complete list … yet). We’ve received feedback and suggestions from the community and are very pleased to be able to add entries.

We are really proud of the depth and breadth of the terminology that exists in our resources and hope that they will become more and more useful as we add them to them.

We’ve also added features to make this resource most useful to anyone using the LGBTQ + community language. Please let us know if you have other words that you think you have omitted or if there is a way to make the tool more dynamic. Queue to add. “

