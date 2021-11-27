2005: Manufacturer, Map, M & A





Digital savvy generations are tinkering with tech as a series of acquisitions begins to build tech giants and Google embarks on making the world more searchable.

On January 14, 2005, CoLimerick, a 16-year-old student at Castletroy College, was named Young Scientist of the Year. He impressed the judges of the contest with his project to develop the world’s first new Lisp-based programming language, first designated in the 1950s. At a special ceremony with President Mary McAleese, he was bequeathed a check for € 3,000 and a trophy from Waterford Crystal.

His name was Patrick Collison.

Soon he became a millionaire, and the subsequent millionaires began to run amid growing youthful interest in computer programming and hacking.

In 2005, an Italian student started the Arduino project, named after the bar he once met.

Credit card-sized Arduino boards were created as a low-cost, accessible route for creating devices, and have begun a major manufacturer move among emerging programmers. Combining a basic microcontroller with a signal connector, Arduinos has become the perfect building block for homemade robots, motion detectors, smart thermostats and more.

And European tinkering received good news in July when the European Parliament rejected the directive on the patentability of computer-implemented inventions. Big Tech has been hit, but manufacturers and the open source movement have benefited.

Google takes over the world

Google was also busy making it in 2005. It launched Google Video before YouTube in just a few weeks. There was also Google Talk, the first instant messaging platform (combined with a telephone service), and Google Books, a continuation of Google Print, a project to digitize 10 million books. We also released a mini version of the Google Search Appliance, which is a physical embodiment of indexing technology.

But of all these new Google ventures, perhaps nothing is more important than the decision to create a searchable world map.

According to Dr. Jessica McCarthy, current engineering site leader at Google Ireland, this was all part of Google’s mission to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world.

“Today, many of us are wondering how we could travel and find new places without using Google Maps,” she said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Map has radically changed most of our travel methods since its launch in February 2005.”

To date, Google has mapped over 220 countries and regions.

Major M & A

Prior to founding Slack, Stewart Butterfield was a co-founder of the photo-sharing platform Flickr. In March 2005, over a year later, Flickr was acquired by Yahoo in a transaction that was reportedly worth up to $ 25 million. This was one of a series of acquisitions by Yahoo in 2005, ending the year with the purchase of social bookmarking service Delicious.

At this time, Yahoo was pursuing a social search strategy. It’s like a blend of search engine utility and social media popularity. As for the latter, this year was the year media mogul Rupert Murdoch spent more than $ 500 million to buy MySpace.

This far surpassed Lenovo’s $ 1.25 billion acquisition of IBM’s PC business, putting ThinkPad series computers and an experienced sales team under the umbrella of one of the world’s largest PC makers, a Chinese company. I did. (Later, we will also acquire the server line of IBM computers.)

The next big thing is eBay’s acquisition of Skype, which has since been in the red. This didn’t seem to affect the price, as eBay agreed to pay $ 4.1 billion for the VoIP platform. Or was it $ 2.6 billion? This is the amount prepaid in 2005 with an agreement that an additional $ 1.5 billion will be paid after 2008, when performance targets are pending. But that didn’t work that way. Instead, eBay took a $ 1.4 billion write-down of Skype in 2007 and sold its business in 2009.

And when O2 accepted Telefónica’s £ 17.7 billion bid, something big was born. This has given Spanish telephone companies a foothold in Germany and the United Kingdom, two of Europe’s largest mobile markets. However, Ireland’s business has really proved its value as Ireland will become a very profitable market for mobile operators in the coming years.

Lero under construction

For the first few years, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) promoted the establishment of science, engineering and technology centers, focusing on research on core themes along the industry. By 2005, CRANN and CTVR had been established at Trinity College Dublin, REMEDI and DERI at NUI Galway, APC Microbiome at Cork University, and the National Human Proteomics Center at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

In November, the Irish Software Engineering Research Center, which is primarily hosted at the University of Limerick, will be attending. SFI has invested € 11.7 million to establish the National Research Center, with Professor Kevin Ryan, one of the center’s main instigators, appointed as its leader.

The distributed model included research from top research scientists at Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and Dublin City University, and early industry partners included analog devices, IBM, Intel, and Ireland’s own Iona Technologies. ..

The director of a prominent California research center impressed Ryan with the importance of branding, so the center later took the name of Lero in consultation with a Dublin branding agency.

Do you have a doctor at home?

Less prominent news about the Irish science ecosystem forced Barry McSweeney to resign from his position as Chief Scientific Adviser to the Irish Government when the validity of his qualifications was questioned.

Undoubtedly an experienced scientific manager, McSweeney holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University College Cork and a Master’s degree from Trinity, and was previously Head of Science Advisor to the EU.

However, according to a report by the Irish Independent in October, Maxweeney received his PhD from a suspicious, unaccredited institution after just 12 months of research. The US-based Pacific Western University has already been the subject of much research, and some US states have banned the operation of “degree acquisition fees.”

But that wasn’t the end of Maxweeney’s career in government. He finished his year as a research coordinator in the Department of Communications, Marine and Natural Resources. However, his alma mater was ordered to shut down the following year.

In other news

January 7: Apple’s iTunes store finally went live in Ireland after brokering a deal with the Irish Music Rights Organization.

January 11: Apple announced the iPod Nano, the smallest iPod ever.

January 12: Samsung announced a mobile phone that is controlled by movement using a built-in accelerometer.

January 13: In a move discussed since 2003, Amazon has selected Dublin as the location for its European systems and network operations center.

January 14: Media Lab Europe, a visionary € 50 million project to duplicate the MIT Digital Media Research Center in Liberty’s, Dublin, loses 35 jobs and enters into voluntary liquidation ..

January 27: Irish companies Am-Beo, Valista and Xsil are on the Tornado 100 list of top European startups.

February 16: The Kyoto Protocol to control greenhouse gas emissions comes into force.

February 16: After more than a year of tracking, IDA secured Yahoo’s commitment to “complex operations” in Dublin and created 400 jobs.

March 10: Microsoft celebrates its 20th anniversary in Ireland with the establishment of a European Product Development Center at its Sandyford headquarters, creating 100 jobs.

March 26: The first episode of Doctor Who rebooting on BBC One.

April 12: EsatBT becomes BTI reland and broke off its relationship with a telecommunications company purchased from Denis O’Brien in 2000.

April 15: Irishman Kevin Cooney has been appointed CIO of semiconductor maker Xilinx.

April 23: “Me at the Zoo” is the first video uploaded to YouTube.

April 27: The government has unveiled plans to fill the gap left by Media Lab Europe with the National Digital Research Center.

April 27: CEO of Nabi Biopharmaceuticals, the first US biotechnology company to set up operations in Ireland, says the biotechnology division will outperform IT.

May 19: The Government announces a 12-member scientific advisory board chaired by software industry consultant Mary Crian.

June 8: Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Group will be the first licensed company to operate a GSM network in Haiti following the bidding process.

June 28: EuroConex claims to handle the first non-test chip and PIN transactions at a Naas bookstore in Ireland.

July 20: Micheál Martin, TD, Minister of Trade and Employment, announces new R & D investments from Xilinx, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Citigroup and Genzyme, a green card-style process that attracts highly skilled foreign workers Revealed the plan of.

July 25: Eircom ends with a successful bid of € 420 million for Meteor to acquire Ireland’s third-largest mobile operator.

September 1: A groundbreaking spam case succeeded in the first indictment in Ireland of sending an unsolicited phone or email message.

September 20: The ConnectCork initiative is launched with the aim of transforming cork into an e-city.

October 7: Steve Ballmer, the 11th wealthiest Microsoft CEO in the world, spoke at Trinity College Dublin after touring Microsoft Ireland and talked to SiliconRepublic.com about the talent gap.

October 8: The autonomous Volkswagen Touareg R5, Stanley, completed a 175-mile race without human intervention, winning the DARPA Grand Challenge and a $ 2 million prize.

November 24: The Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce was forced to defend Ireland’s corporate tax rate after a report in the United States calling for the closure of loopholes in US companies operating abroad.

November 28: A representative body of Irish podcasters is formed.

November 28: The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP11) begins in Montreal. It will lead to the Montreal Action Plan to extend the Kyoto Protocol and negotiate deeper emission reductions. The Minister of the Environment of Canada described it as a “map to the future.”

December 21: The podcast, founded by a group of Irish boy scouts, is rated 68 on iTunes’ Top 100 podcasts.

December 31: The leap second was added at the end of the year for the first time since 1998.

