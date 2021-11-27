Samsung’s Odyssey G7 is a must-have Black Friday monitor deal • Eurogamer.net





Historical prices for the 1440p 240Hz HDR600 screen in the US and UK.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is my new favorite monitor. I picked it up myself this summer, so it’s perfect. The 1440p resolution provides enough detail for the game, and the deep black and high brightness of the VA panel makes the night scene attractive and punches HDR highlights. The 240Hz refresh rate is ideal for competitive games such as CS: GO and Forza.

That’s why I choose the Odyssey G7 as my favorite Black Friday monitor deal. The 27-inch G7 is priced at $ 500 (starting at $ 700) on Amazon US and £ 429 (starting at £ 550) on Amazon UK. These are incredible prices. In fact, it’s the cheapest price I’ve ever seen on this model.

So why is this monitor so good? Well, as I mentioned in the intro, I think Samsung is the only company that really cracks the way to make great VA panel monitors. Normally, VA panel monitors have this incredible contrast and deep black, but the viewing angle is a bit limited, the pixel response time is at best average, and in the worst case it’s quite slow and dirty. increase. However, Samsung has succeeded in guiding curved VA panels to performance not found in other companies. The result is a much more competitive panel.

So how did Samsung do this? Now, let’s talk about the viewing angle first. The curved nature of the screen means that the edges that first notice the limited viewing angle are pointing you to the right. Therefore, each part of the screen remains on the axis and the colors are as they should be. The screen is also nicely immersive without occupying as much desk space as an ultra-wide monitor. This is great. Pixel response times are also powerful at 240Hz, which is a truly impressive tuning and engineering. The TN and IPS panels still provide faster pixel response times. Don’t get me wrong. But the fact that it’s so close is pretty astounding.

Therefore, by covering these weaknesses, the G7 can bend its strengths. The 2560×1440 is the sweet spot of today’s PC games, offering a remarkable increase in detail over 1080p without the need for significantly better graphics cards. High refresh rates and fast pixel response times sharpen fast-moving objects, making it easy to see the approaching vertices of a corner in a racing game or snap to an enemy’s head in a shooter. The screen is also FreeSync and G-Sync compatible, helping to smooth out uneven frame rates and eliminate judder. The DisplayHDR 600 certification indicates that the monitor will be bright enough. Turning on HDR is actually a meaningful experience, as these highlights stand out. There is also color accuracy, so the scene looks natural. This is the perfect monitor for watching TV. Considering everything, it’s one hell of a package.

So this is my wish to you: if you are in the monitor market-and if you have read so far, you really like me or you really are trying to get it I’m sure there is-see some reviews of the Odyssey G7. They are all warm and positive, and they are all written on monitors that are hundreds of currency units higher than they are today. And after doing the research you are confident of, then get it at this discounted price through the link below.

Of course, there are many more fish in the ocean. Samsung is also discounting other Odyssey monitors, such as the cheaper 16: 9 model, midrange ultra wide, and incredibly huge 32: 9 super ultra wide, so take a closer look at what’s available. please. If you live in the United States, you can see all Samsung monitor deals here. Alternatively, you can see transactions for additional monitors such as LG, Dell, Acer here.

Of course, keep an eye out for @ dealsfoundry and @dealsfoundryusa for the latest deals in your area.

