Suppress enthusiasm for food technology





There are two problems with this approach. First, the promise of technology aimed at reducing emissions from agriculture often goes far beyond what can actually be provided. For example, as Matthew Hayek and I wrote in WIRED earlier this year, when and how the widely published claim that feeding bovine algae feed additives could reduce emissions by 80%. Considering these conditions, it is actually close to 10%. You can change the cow’s diet. Biodigesters, on the other hand, are very expensive and process only about 10 percent of the agricultural methane emissions produced by fertilizers. And whether any of these can be scaled on a large scale is an open question. With these realities in mind, the slight 18% reduction in emissions from currently available technologies outlined in the Breakthrough Institutes report appears suspicious. However, even if the more ambitious goal of developing a new technology to reduce tofu methane by 48% works, the resulting emissions are higher than those of pork and chicken, which are currently the least emitted, and are of plant origin. Much more than twice as much as meat. 4 times as much as tofu. In other words, a pretty cow is a lame duck.

If the source of emissions is an industry that should be phased out rather than saved, what are the benefits of investing in technology to reduce emissions?

The second problem with this technological optimistic approach is to perpetuate a food production system that remains harmful to animals, workers, and the planet, even if these technological modifications are as effective as promised. is. Beef production has many other implications, including overgrazing of land, deforestation, harmful spills and odors, animal welfare issues, and the treatment of workers at slaughterhouses. If the source of emissions is an industry that should be phased out rather than saved, what are the benefits of investing in technology to reduce emissions? Indeed, focusing on reducing emissions in food systems can potentially lead to much worse consequences, such as replacing high-emission beef with low-emission chicken. Chicken production is relatively low, but at the expense of stuffing animals into factory farms, animals suffer severely, become vulnerable, become full of antibiotics, and have a global crisis of antibiotic resistance. Contribute to.

Next, there are technology-driven solutions for alternative proteins such as plant-based meat and cell meat. On the other hand, these products actually reduce emissions and create more sustainable methods of meat production by eliminating many other harms of traditional meat production, such as factory livestock and slaughterhouses. Is aimed at. Investing in the development of this technology may help usher in a much better, much more ethical food system for animals, consumers, and the planet. Clean cows are to clean coal, and clean meat is a renewable energy like the sun.

However, alternative proteins work within the bounds of existing highly problematic systems. To reach the full potential of building a better food system, we need to go beyond the benefits of traditional meat. The technology itself rarely addresses other major structural and ethical issues within the food system, such as corporate concentration and worker treatment. As alternative protein companies enter the mainstream, many are being acquired by existing major food companies, including those that are apparently trying to destroy them. Most recently, Brazilian cattle giant JBS has invested $ 100 million in a Spanish cellular agriculture startup. Given JBS’s terrible environmental records, this is not good news unless the company actively reduces meat production and focuses on alternative proteins.

