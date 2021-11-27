How to spread your holiday support using Google Photos and shared albums





Google Photos shared albums are easy to set up and work with on almost any device, so you can upload, like, and comment holiday photos in groups.

Google Photos is a great tool to help spread the holiday cheers, thanks to the shared album feature that gives you easy access to your photos on your smartphone. When family and friends get together to celebrate, they often capture the moment with lots of pictures. Now, even after the party is over, you can continue to enjoy yourself with the easy-to-share online photo gallery.

There are many cloud storage options available, but some require a membership such as Amazon Prime Photos or an expensive subscription such as iCloud for the best experience. Not that Apple’s storage prices are uncompetitive, but because there is no way to optimize storage, it won’t fill up quickly and will not force users to upgrade or delete photos and videos. Google Photos offers competitive prices and the best solutions to minimize costs.

Google Photos[共有アルバム]The option provides a shareable link where anyone who has the link can see the added photo. People who have access to the link can also give permission to upload their own photos, opening up the possibility of creating group albums that show the event from different perspectives. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper right to display other options,[オプション]You can make any album a shared album by simply tapping to display the link sharing toggle switch. Switching this will allow Google to create shared albums and open up more options.[招待する]Tap to give you the option to share via social media or with any of your Google contacts.

Photo collaboration and comments

Shared albums allow you to use Google Photos as a semi-private online social hub for a particular group to upload and view your memories together.[共同編集]When toggle is turned on, anyone who knows the link can upload their photos to a shared album. You can also enable comments and likes to encourage discussion about your photos. This is also a great way to include people who can’t be physically there.

Immediately after the event, it may be fun to add details that may be forgotten later. Over time, Google Photos Sharing Albums can become a place to remind you of the fun or dramatic events of the era. One of the great things about Google Photos is that it works on almost every device. There are apps for both iPhone and Android, and the Google Photos web app can be opened in any browser, so anyone can easily join.

