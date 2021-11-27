Universities in Northern Ireland have a Master of Laws degree to meet global demand





Wei, a global law firm based in Northern Ireland and the growing indigenous sector, has urged one of the major universities to create a new graduate course to help create a pipeline of legal technicians. rice field.

The Ulster Universitys Legal Innovation Center has launched a Master’s course that spans both Master of Laws (LLM) and Master of Science (MSc) to address the increasing adoption of technology by law firms around the world.

Based at the University of Belfast Campus, this course is designed as 50% Computer Science and 50% Corporate Law, Financial Law, and Technical Law, and is the first school of law and computing, engineering, and intelligent systems. We are cooperating under two umbrellas.

It enables the development of truly interdisciplinary graduates: tech-savvy lawyers or computer science graduates who have a unique reputation for legal and financial services.

This course works with industries including many key inward investors to Northern Ireland such as Citi, Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, Herbert Smith Freehills, A & L Goodbody, Pinsent Masons, Factor Law, Allstate, iManage RAVN and Thomson. It is designed. Reuters, HNH, Davidson McDonnell, Grant Thornton, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PWC.

The provision of legal services is evolving rapidly and is increasingly dependent on overlapping areas of data science, said Stephen Bartlett, EMEA Regional Advisor and Global Co-Head of Markets and Securities Services Legal. Wolster University’s new Corporate Law, Computing, and Innovation course provides highly sought-after hands-on knowledge and the resources necessary for all types of legal practice to support new markets, commerce and society. It’s an exciting opportunity to learn skills. A data-centric era.

Modules include Corporate Law, Derivatives and Financial Markets, Technology and Internet Law, Professional Software Development, Data Science, and Business Intelligence.

The Legal Innovation Center is currently working with A & L Goodbody’s litigation team, Grant Thornton’s e-Discovery team, lawyers, judicial and international online litigation experts to develop a new, state-of-the-art Innovation in Commercial Litigation Module. increase. The pace of development of machine learning technology tools and online proceedings.

The course is full-time or part-time, and you can also complete the course with a master’s degree, LLM, diploma, or graduate certificate. Alternatively, some who are already in the profession may choose to participate in the skill up of a particular module.

Undoubtedly, the application of AI-based disruptive technology is transforming the provision of legal services, said Jane Holway, director of the Ulster University Legal Innovation Center. Lawyers are working in this dramatically changing situation, and the demand for interdisciplinary lawyers is increasing accordingly.

Companies are looking for lawyers and professionals with computing skills, or computing engineers with corporate skills, or “Unicorn” graduates. In line with this, there is a strong demand for technical graduates who understand the status of companies and finances. In the opinion of international leaders in the industry, the course is very practical, graduates are highly employable and have potential in terms of skill sets.

