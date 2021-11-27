The Pixel Buds A series is one of my favorite Black Friday deals.





One of the most fun little products on Google

This year’s Black Friday sales may not be as exciting as usual. Global supply chain issues sadly limit what is offered. Still, there are some decent deals floating on tech products and beyond. One of my favorites may seem unattractive at first glance, as the discounts aren’t that big, but I think it’s one of the best products to fluffy this season.

When the Pixel Buds A series went on sale this summer, it received a fairly complex reputation, especially because it’s a miniature version of the previous year’s second-generation Pixel Buds. Most reviewers agree that both models sound good, but there are different opinions about spatial vents that capture more external noise than most rival earphones. Contrary to what I initially thought, it became my favorite feature. And that’s why I choose the Pixel Buds A series more often than the other earphones around me.

I usually prefer very tight seals for the best passive isolation. This allows you to focus on podcasts and music by blocking most of the outside world, even if your earphone set doesn’t have active noise cancellation. I’m listening. Still, in most cases, I’m grateful to the Pixel Buds for two specific use cases: travel and phone.

It is important to have your wisdom when walking around London by bus or subway. Therefore, it is very convenient to let external noise pass through a little. That way, you’ll be able to hear station announcements and be less likely to miss a stop (I still do that from time to time, but I’m not always paying close attention to it). When it comes to calling, I really want to hear my voice, so I don’t scream. Similarly, you can feel what is happening around you. I’ve never used earphones with AirPods-style hard plastic chips, so the Pixel Buds are the perfect compromise for that situation.

That’s why the Pixel Buds A-series is the go-to earphone when you leave home or need to make a phone call. I also have a 2nd generation Pixel Buds, but something about the Dark Olive A series really tells me. Except for the lack of wireless charging and swipe volume control, it’s as good as the much more expensive (and now discontinued) older models. They have the best assistant integration, the case is cute and pocketable, and the 5 hour battery life is sufficient for most casual needs. Importantly, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time, which is clearly very personal.

The Pixel Buds A Series is currently $ 80 ($ 20 off) at a variety of US retailers: If you’re in the UK, you’ll also get £ 20 off at the Google Store. If you’re looking for earphones for making phone calls or traveling around the city, I can’t fully recommend them.

Google is testing a new offer section on the Play Store that is completely different from the existing section

No, this is not the “Offers and Notifications” section you may have heard

