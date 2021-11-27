KSUM’s KITE meeting is over and 24 IEDC ideas for product development have been added to the candidate list





Friday’s Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) selected 24 new products from the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Center on the final day of the five-day virtualization technology exhibition.

The short list was created from 80 products that KSUM received through IEDC and effectively marketed the products. According to KSUM, all 24 people have found a chance to be exhibited at the Keraraino Beta Technology Expo (KITE) from November 22nd to 26th.

“The event provided a virtual technology exhibition for young innovators and up-and-coming entrepreneurs, presenting innovative ideas in front of investors, MNCs, other start-ups and stakeholders,” KSUM said in a release. Stated.

Held as the second edition of KSUM’s “Innovations Unlocked,” the conference witnessed a session in hybrid mode featuring both online and offline procedures.

KITE 2021 hosted Fabrabo workshops, upcoming technology sessions, talks and panel discussions to allow students to navigate their entrepreneurial journey.

KSUM’s top executives said KITE further promoted a culture of innovation-driven entrepreneurship among young people in a way that creates more employment opportunities.

The Valedictorian session was addressed by KSUM CEO John M. Thomas and TCS Head (Rapid Lab) Robin Tommy.

The event will feature KSUM service partners such as IDEA Fest, AWS, Google Cloud, Zoho and Notion, which not only introduce products to students, but also promote FailFast or Succeed Pre-incubation programs and direct marketing to expert committees. Held credit support for startups. Opportunity to provide 2,000 Prayatna points to students / universities, with funding from Grand Capital.

IEDC is a platform set up in engineering, management, arts and science colleges and technical colleges that provides students with a place for experimentation and innovation, state-of-the-art technology, world-class infrastructure and high-quality mentorship. Provides students with access to. In addition to early risk capital and global exposure.

KSUM is a node agency of the Kerala Government that fosters and incubates entrepreneurship in the state.

