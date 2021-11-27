How long does it actually take to complete the Halo Infinites Battle Pass?





There has been much debate about the Halo Infinites Battle Pass since the game released multiplayer early. One hot topic is whether progress is too slow. This is linked to a challenge-only XP system that most people find unbearable, but will it really be a slow battle pass, or just create one illusion?

This is difficult to measure completely, as both luck and skill need to be taken into account. Fortunately, you can play five Halo Infinite matches in a row without landing one odd ball match, so you have to complete the challenge and you can’t do anything about it. skill. This is because defeating a commando rifle 10 times can take 2 games and another 10 games per player.

But we only have the data, and I thought Id was fishing through a few readers who provided their progress and playtime.

I have one reader with rank 66 in 104 hours of play time and 390 matchmade games. catch? They also almost always used a 2XP boost. So, in their case, it would be like a total of 312 hours, or 585 matchmade games, to complete a Battle Pass without an XP boost.

Another unboosted Halo Infinite player reports that he simply plays casually, plays to play, and is ranked 12 after 24 hours. In other words, 30 ranks per hour, so a total of 200 hours will be faster to complete 100 ranks. Again, there are elements of luck and skill.

What if you are focused on ranking? Please do your best and make progress. This is a player who reports to be level 7 after over 100 games and 21 hours of play. They are Diamond 4, but some challenges require you to play, for example, Big Team Mode. Otherwise, many of the challenge slots will be useless, so no major progress will be made and the majority will earn 50 XP. Most of the time it’s a game. At that pace, if you play in a ranked state, the player will have 300 hours, even if you can finish without frequent immersion in other modes.

Halo Infinite

343

The range is wide, but if you don’t stack up XP boosts or try swapping for optimal progress, it’s unlikely that some players will take more than 300 hours to complete the entire pass. The low end is probably 150-200 hours, but I’m sure some have been able to burn it at record speeds. More or less the only people I’ve seen hit 100 at this point and paid to boost themselves there.

The argument here is that even the 6-month season is unacceptable, as 150-300 hours of gameplay is allowed during the 6-month season, and the pass doesn’t actually expire. So, in theory, you can go back a year and complete it.

The main issue is how the progress feels, not purely hours of investment, but the fact that you can put up with the wild 25-2 games and end up with only 50 XP. I accept. Or, focus on high-skilled play and feel dramatically less rewarded than those who are wandering around in big teams. Or, I feel like I need to collect XP boosts or try swapping to make significant progress.

I think these numbers will change as the 343 makes further changes to the progress of this season’s Battle Pass. They have already removed some of the worst challenges to speed things up a bit, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them starting to give XP for more than just challenges. However, in the current system, this is a range of completion and seems to require investment to reach all 100 levels.

