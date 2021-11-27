Google does not set dates for mobile first index





Google has announced that the deadline for switching to the Mobile First index has been completely canceled and there is currently no final switch date. The deferral of the final switch to the Mobile First Index was done to accommodate the remaining websites that have not yet been updated to the mobile-enabled version.

Google Mobile-First Index

The Mobile First Index is intended to index mobile-friendly web pages that can be used for search-related functions such as rankings and snippets.

The reason for moving to the Mobile First Index was primarily to provide better service to the majority of Google search users who access Google using their mobile devices.

The problem that Google was solving was that the indexed desktop version displayed search results from websites that were significantly different between the mobile version displayed and the searcher on the mobile device.

Google said in 2016:

“… Our ranking system typically looks at the desktop version of the page’s content to assess its relevance to the user.

This can cause problems if the mobile page has less content than the desktop page. This is because the algorithm does not evaluate the actual page displayed to mobile searchers. “

The original idea was to completely migrate website indexing and web page rankings to 100% mobile friendly documents and not use the desktop version of the content for ranking and indexing.

But that goal has been set aside for the time being, and Google says the timeline remains unlimited.

The date of the switch to a fully mobile-first index was March 2021. But that date is gone.

Google cancels mobile date-first switch

A new blog post from Google (written by John Mueller) announces that the final day of the switch to the 100% Mobile First Search Index has been set aside, essentially canceling the target start date for the switch. bottom.

The announcement states:

“.. Analysis of mobile-first, yet unindexed sites shows that some of these sites are not yet ready to migrate due to the various unexpected challenges they face. understood.

Due to these issues, we decided to keep the timeline open for the final step in mobile-first indexing.

… We thought we could complete the transition to the Mobile First Index by March 2021. However, I found that some sites faced unexpectedly difficult challenges and wanted to address that timeline.

Currently, there is no specific final date for the transition to the Mobile First Index, and we would like to consider the remaining major steps in that direction. “

Google site index change?

Google indexing has recently become news and has become a topic of concern and debate on social media. There is a perception that Google indexing has changed.

The search marketing community has been worried about indexing searches over the past month, and many share that it’s becoming more and more difficult for Google to index content, and search marketing around the world. It seems that the fact that the person in charge shares the data proves that the content that Google has indexed is small.

Bing has announced a new crawl protocol called IndexNow. This promises a major change in how web pages are discovered and indexed. Later, Google announced that it would investigate whether it would be beneficial to adopt the new IndexNow crawl and indexing protocols.

Postponement of mobile first search index

So far, Google doesn’t seem to have a solid plan to switch to a completely mobile-first search index. Google didn’t share statistics on the number of sites that failed to develop a mobile-friendly web presence, but it’s considerable that Google resists leaving those websites behind in the move to the Mobile First Index. Must be a number.

