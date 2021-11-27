Samsung Tech Day 2021 focuses on new technologies, innovations and collaborations





Samsung began the day of virtual technology with the opening keynote by Samsung Semiconductor’s US President Jejon, focusing on storage density and speed, security, advances in computational storage, and collaboration with other industry leaders. Following his opening remarks, Clicker was handed over to Jim Elliot to expand Samsung’s focus and direction. The hot topics included computational storage and AI, which were enhanced in detail in other presentations.

Samsung Tech Day 2021

The event was divided into four categories: Keynote, Technology Showcase, Customer Collaboration and Academia.

The keynote highlights Samsung’s efforts with partners and customers to showcase advances in memory, storage and computing technology. Partners highlighted throughout the event included VMware, Broadcom, Intel, and Xilinx, all of which effectively contributed to the conference.

The overall theme focuses on the exponential growth of data and the need to provide solutions that enable customers to deploy hardware in service technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, computational storage, and metaverse. I did. The pandemic has been driving this growth for almost two years, and overall demand seems to be restless.

Computational storage

Computational storage is important today for all enterprise data managers who are interested in avoiding performance bottlenecks and maximizing the value of their data. Samsung addressed this in many presentations during this event and validated the technology in live demos.

In collaboration with Xilinx, Samsung Smart SSDs are designed to improve workload performance and system efficiency, integrating Samsung solid-state storage and the flexible Xilinx FPGA computing engine into a single device. By providing an internal data path between the storage and the FPGA, data can be transferred much more efficiently for local processing. Local processing using compute storage technology is faster, freeing up both host memory bandwidth and I / O interface bandwidth (PCIe lanes). According to Samsung, Smart SSD drives can scale to the amount of data without bottlenecks.

Samsung’s SmartSSD CSD is currently available and is competing in the increasingly crowded areas of next-generation computing storage.

Evolution of Samsung V-NAND

NAND flash memory solutions are designed to store data in a two-dimensional (2D) structure, where the chip is scaled and placed on a flat surface. However, these 2D structures have significant limitations regarding the amount of data that can be stored.

In 2013, Samsung developed V-NAND (V stands for vertical) flash memory. This is a solution that connects cell layers through holes in vertically stacked 3D space.

The technological changes it has made possible can be compared to the experience of people living in one-story or two-story homes moving to high-rise condominiums for the first time.

Samsung exhibited a consumer solid state drive (SSD) product based on the 7th generation V-NAND chip. This is the industry’s smallest cell size solution ever. The 7th generation V-NAND solution has a maximum input / output (I / O) of 2.0 Gbit / sec, so the 4th generation PCIe interface (PCIe Gen 4) and the subsequent 5th generation (PCIe Gen 5) Meet both performance requirements. Seconds (Gbps).

7th Generation V-NAND will be extended to data center SSDs to reduce power consumption and increase efficiency by 16% compared to 6th Generation solutions. The company already has work chips for 8th generation V-NAND solutions with over 200 layers and plans. Introduce to the market according to consumer demand.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Samsung has been working on overwhelming growth in the development and deployment of AI applications by advancing the development of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Processing-in-Memory (PIM).

Traditional HBMs are no longer keeping up with the speed of innovation taking place in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This is because AI / ML applications are expected not only to process staggering amounts of data, but also to always process faster and better. This requires more bandwidth.

The concept of process-in-memory (PIM) technology has been discussed, considered, and tampered with as a bandwidth limiting solution for over 30 years. However, the impetus to solve the technical challenges needed to make it feasible was not strong enough. The reasons are as follows:

The problem with PIM technology was that memory and logic integration always made a trade-off between loss of storage density or logic optimization processing. As a result, the performance and functionality of the resulting PIM device has always underperformed the technical hurdles and costs of integration.

The explosive growth of AI / ML-based apps has fueled investment in the development of PIM technology. AI / ML algorithms require high rates of access to large volumes of data, memory bandwidth, and power consumption, limiting the performance and functionality of AI / ML applications. PIM addresses common CPU / GPU memory bandwidth bottlenecks and improves the performance and functionality of AI / ML applications.

Samsung unveiled a new high-bandwidth memory with high-performance memory, parallel data processing, and in-memory processing (HBM-PIM) technology that integrates DRAM on the same silicon. HBM-PIM is based on the JEDEC standard HBM2 specification, but has been enhanced with processor-in-memory or PIM architecture. Based on the success of HBM2, Samsung already plans to include PIM technology in the next HBM3.

HBM3 will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Data-driven world storage solution

Samsung used a five-pillar analogy to categorize storage technology innovations. One of the pillars of storage meets the constant demand for density. One of the technologies that has become mainstream in the last year or so is Samsung’s “ruler.” In September, we delved deeper into E1.S, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of our products. You can get some additional background here.

Samsung unveiled the new E1.L 128TB SSD at a data-driven keynote. This certainly corresponds to SSD density requirements.

The other pillars were speed, security, interface and intelligence.

The focus is on Ethernet SSDs (E-SSDs), which reduce the various connection types required for storage to meet the demands of populated data centers. Samsung and NetApp demonstrated NVMe-over-Ethernet. The live demo validated the development of the E-SSD and showed the difference in interface speed and throughput across the network. Cloud providers have spent billions of dollars building data centers based on high-density Gigabit Ethernet switches. It has the ability to reduce the overall TCO of the cloud provider and integrate the storage technology interface into the Ethernet switch.

Samsung continued to discuss innovation while discussing PB-SSD and AI-SSD technology development efforts. These are in the early stages of development, but they are certainly imminent.

Zoned namespace SSD

Samsung provided a demo of an enterprise solid state drive (SSD) with Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology. SSDs leverage ZNS to maximize available user capacity and extend life in storage servers, data centers, and cloud environments. PM1731a SSD Support ZNS was originally announced in June 2021.

With the release of NVMe 2.0, ZNS has become an industry-recognized effort to better consume NAND in data center workloads. ZNS is committed to reducing NAND TCO while clearly separating host and SSD responsibilities. However, one of the remaining challenges to adopt across ZNS is the changes that application users must accept. Specifically, applications that directly implement ZNS support lose file system semantics, limiting their existing toolchain. ZNS allows you to group your data based on usage and access frequency and store them in sequence in independent zones within your SSD. ZNS SSDs can significantly reduce the number of write operations without the need to move and relocate data, and the actual writes performed by the drive compared to the writes originally instructed by the host system. Reduce the number to the drive write amplification factor (WAF). The closer the WAF is to 1, the more efficient the SSD will be and the longer it will last.

While ZNS adoption is gaining momentum, there are still ways for all vendors to move forward before they begin supporting this technology. Currently, Samsung and Western Digital are using ZNS.

wrap up

These are just a few of the topics covered at Samsung’s TechDay event. It was virtual, but the content was solid, with relevant demos and support from partners. Several universities also participated in providing demos. For more information, here is the original link to the event – ​​Samsung Tech Day.

