Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4: Where is it?

It’s been three months since Samsung launched the latest version of the Galaxy Watch series, the Galaxy Watch 4. This is the first product to circumvent Tizen for Google’s own wearable platform. Unlike all other Wear OS makers, Samsung has been given a lot of freedom with its watch. It runs more customized skins than what you see from Fossil, Mobvoi, etc., connects to Samsung’s special Galaxy Wear app instead of Google’s generic app, and gives privileges to Samsung services. This applies to health and activity tracking, mobile payments, and voice commands. However, I already have the option to install Google Fit and Pay on Watch 4, but I haven’t found an assistant yet.

The story goes back to the time of the announcement of the Galaxy Watch 4s. At the time, everyone was dissatisfied with the lack of Google Pay and assistant support. The former was added soon and was available by the time the watch was shipped to the buyer. But Samsung told the Android Authority that the latter doesn’t exist at launch, but should be available at a later date. In the meantime, everyone had to work on using Bixby for voice commands instead.

It’s been three months and things haven’t changed at all. The Digital Assistant app picker in the Watch4s settings menu curses us all, but you can only choose between none and Bixby. Several updates have also been rolled out to the watch, bringing new faces and additional shortcuts without making any changes to the front of the voice assistant.

This lack of Google Assistant is embarrassing. Technically speaking, this service is notorious for being buggy and unreliable, but it works on the platform. I don’t think it’s a matter of Bixby’s monopoly. For one thing, I think Samsung chose Samsung Pay or Samsung Health as the hill to die for instead of Bixby. Second, the version of Bixby I got on the Watch 4 is very limited compared to previous Tizen watches and doesn’t seem to have received the love of the company. (You can almost think of it as a temporary solution, not a long-term solution.) And Samsung was already considering an assistant in August, so if you’re not working on it, 3? The moon was enough. board.

It scratches our head. The lack of an assistant is one of the complaints I emphasized when I checked the Watch 4, and it’s not the only one wondering where it was and what happened. Multiple threads on Reddit, the Google Support Forum, and the Samsung Community show that users are angry about it as well. There are many theories, from postponing a project to inadvertently dumping it. I don’t know if it was Samsung, who noticed Wear OS or Google’s whimsical assistant, or another bureaucratic or technical hurdle that decided to devote time to developing a better version. The result is the same regardless: I was still waiting.

We asked both Google and Samsung for comment on this matter. We will update this post if we receive a statement from any of the companies.

