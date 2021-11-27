Comparison of data visualization tools





Business analysts and data scientists use a number of tools, including PowerBI, Google Data Studio, Tableau, and SAP BI, to decipher information from data and make business decisions. Launched in 2016, Google Data Studio is one of the best companies in the world and is a data visualization platform for creating reports using graphs and dashboards. Tableau, on the other hand, was founded in 2003 by Chris Stolte, Pat Hanrahan, and Christian Chabot more than 10 years before Google Data Studio. Tableau Software is one of the most popular visual analytics platforms with extremely powerful business intelligence capabilities.

Google Data Studio

This tool is free and users can log in using Google’s credentials. Over the years, it has become a popular tool for visualizing business trends, tracking client metrics, and comparing team time-based performance. It is part of the Google Marketing Platform, which downloads and creates data from Google’s marketing tools. Reports and charts. Recently, Google announced that users can now include Google Maps in embedded reports in Google Data Studio.

Framework

Google lists important features of Google Data Studio.

Data Connector-Acts as the backbone of the visualization platform. According to Google, sources such as Google Ads, Google Campaign Manager, Google Sheets, and MySQL have pre-built connectors for easy access and use. Data Conversion-After entering the data, it needs to be converted to get more meaningful information. Google Data Studio provides Explorer (quickly provides insights from your data without writing SQL queries), calculated metrics (create new metrics or dimensions based on custom expressions), and functions (convert data to more). Do this with the help of math, strings, and dates to help you with data visualization-DataStudio is a dynamic visualization and customization that tells the story of your database through customization, data control, and dynamic control. Provide a solution. Sharing-According to Google, Data Studio is built on the same technology as Google Drive. Therefore, the user has the right to choose the access mechanism for the report.

Image: Google Data Studio interface

Google Data Studio has its own advantages that make it a popular choice. they are:

It’s a free tool that anyone can use. Provides real-time data reports. Provides the opportunity to connect to multiple data sources. The easy-to-understand and user-friendly interface is perfect for beginners. It’s the cloud. Base system.

However, there are also some features that prevent you from reaching the popularity of other business intelligence tools, such as:

We do not provide Excel support. Not well suited for high-end business intelligence, as it is not suitable for complex visualizations. Community support is not that great. There is no automation of report delivery. Limited functionality for combining data from multiple sources. Tableau

It provides different types of charts, including bar charts, pie charts, line and area charts, and geographic plots. In September we released an update for the 2021 version of Tableau 2021.3. Recently, Tableau also announced its commitment to helping 10 million data learners over the next five years.

The software was the result of a computer science project at Stanford University that wanted to make data more accessible to people through visualization. The co-founder has developed and patented VizQL, Tableau’s foundational technology. Salesforce acquired Tableau in 2019. The product suite has various options such as Tableau Desktop, Tableau Public, Tableau Server, Tableau Online, and Tableau Reader.

Image: Tableau Desktop

Related item

Framework

Tableau extracts data from databases such as R, Hadoop, Python, and cloud databases. This data then reaches the Tableau desktop, where a dashboard is generated and shared with users. Users can download the visualized data file to email, desktop, or mobile.

Tableau is one of the most popular tools on the market that businesses use to visualize their data. It has many advantages that make it a favorite.

High performance and easy to implement. Mobile friendly and easy to handle. Comes with excellent community support for resolving queries. It is a highly recommended business intelligence tool that is highly suited for complex visualizations. there is no need. Prior programming knowledge. Supports large datasets.

Despite so many professionals, it also has a share of the problem. For example, Tableau Reader and Tableau Public are free, but others are paid and do not have custom visual import capabilities.

Both platforms have their own features for effective dashboards and visualizations. However, Tableau is gaining attention among analysts and data scientists due to its powerful business intelligence capabilities and ability to handle large datasets that companies process on a regular basis. For beginners focused on simple dashboards and visualizations, Google Data Studio is a great starting point, but data scientists and analysts use complex data, detailed analysis to advanced dashboards and visuals. If you need a platform that can step up and run it seamlessly, Tableau is the way to go.

Sreejani Bhattacharyya is a journalist with a graduate degree in economics. When I'm not writing, I read about geopolitics, economics, and philosophy.

