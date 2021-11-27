How to easily automate your daily tasks using the Google Assistant routines





The Google Assistant is great, but much more powerful than a voice-assisted search engine that can tell you the weather on demand. The assistant can also remember the specific phrases you say and trigger the selected action each time you say them. This is possible thanks to a feature called routines.

Here’s how to set up Google Assistant routines on your smartphone and automate basic tasks with voice commands.

How to set up a routine with the Google Assistant

Step 1: Go to the routine settings page

First, open the Google Assistant on your Android device and click on the 3-dot menu at the bottom right.[ルーチン設定]You can access the page.

To open the Google Assistant Routine Settings page: (Express photo)

[ヒント]On the page, click the profile icon in the upper right corner. On the next screen,[ルーチン]Scroll down until you see the button. Click on it to enter the routine settings page.

Step 2: Use one of the preset routines

Here[ルーチン]The section shows some basic preset routines. These are simple commands such as good morning, im home, commute, etc.

Click any of these commands to enter the action page.Is displayed[アクション]You can add and rearrange selected actions in the section. With the Google Assistant[+アクションを追加]With the click of a button, you can choose from a variety of actions.

Here’s how to customize one of the preset routines: (Express photo)

Similarly, you can add, edit, and delete actions from all preset routines to customize the information you need and don’t need in your commands.

Step 3: Create a custom routine

Users can also create their own custom routines that trigger the selected action when a voice command is spoken. You can also set a specific time or sunrise / sunset as a starter to automate actions without voice commands.

You can also create your own customized routines. Method is as follows. (Express photo)

To do this, it’s on the routine main page in the upper right[新規]Click the button. You will see two options asking you to add a starter and add an action. First, choose a starter from one of the three options. You can then choose from a range of preset actions, as you did in step 2. Note that you can also trigger multiple actions together in one starter.

That’s almost it! Now you can trigger a series of automated actions by simply launching the Google Assistant at any time and talking to your assistant using the tagline of your choice.

