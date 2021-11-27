MITRECIO John Wilson about accepting complexity





Like many organizations, MITER is working on how to make hybrids work effectively and seamlessly, and how to adapt and apply the new technologies and lessons learned in the process.

Maryfran Johnson of CIO.coms talked with John Wilson, Vice President, CIO and Chief Security Officer of MITER, and talked about it.

Wilson, a 35-year veteran of MITER, took on the role of the current CIO / CSO combination two years ago in November 2019. In this role, he oversees 450 enterprise computing information and security (ECIS) organizations. Guides MITER’s strategic multi-year efforts to transform its business, operations and systems.

Headquartered in Bedford, Mass. And McLean, Virginia, MITER manages federal-funded R & D centers and supports a variety of U.S. government agencies in aviation, defense, healthcare, information technology, and cybersecurity. It is a commercial organization.

The following is an edited excerpt of Wilson’s conversation with Johnson on how to overcome the hurdles of hybrid work as part of the CIO.coms Leadership Live series. Hearing directly from Wilson, additional insights on how he makes his dual role work, what’s next on his Zero Trust Journey, how he transformed the ECIS organization, and more. To get the full video embedded below.

About managing the hybrid work environment:

Wilson: Like many organizations, when we went remote, we had to make some very quick technology shifts and make some changes. But in general, Id says everything is up and running within a few months. And the questions at that time were the entire organization, various business units, and 10,000 employees. How are they using what we have introduced? As a result, we have put a lot of effort into instrumenting the various tools with the enterprise and are actually gaining insights to see the patterns of collaboration and usage around the tools.

At the moment as a company, there are clearly some things that aren’t translated into remote collaboration as they are in the real world. Therefore, in order to get the most out of both experiences, it’s a good idea to actually understand how teams are best at working together remotely and working together onsite. increase.

Then, as a company, we are actually trying to measure it. Whether it’s a technology barrier, certain groups within the enterprise are probably new practices for some hybrid work.

Dealing with organizational complexity:

Due to the pandemic, we’ve probably gone a little further in the direction of making sure we have more tools to support the different needs of our business in order to collaborate and get their job done. So, for example, before the pandemic, there was an on-premises collaboration feature using Skype. We had it for a long time. We switched to Microsoft Teams very early in the pandemic. And then the Healthcare Coalition was launched, and for the member organizations that were part of it, we had to do a lot with Zoom.

So our idea was to actively utilize a variety of tools to help the company continue to fulfill its mission.Once we think [reach] In a stable state, you have the opportunity to take a step back and take inventory and say “how to integrate”.

Innovation centered on hybrid work:

There are always lots of good ideas within an organization. And unfortunately, they can often be invisible to the company.Yes [we developed] The concept of Microgrant is to allow someone with an idea to run it for a few days, develop it further, and run it without much oversight and review.

recently [example of something that came out of this program]It was the concept of this project warroom that literally appeared a few days ago. So the government and the sponsors we serve have this concept around a project called the War Room. And traditionally, many years ago, you blocked the conference room and the team basically lived in the conference room. The walls of the meeting room are covered with schedules, artifacts and analysis.

And the micro grant [to address the question] How do you create a war room across virtual and physical spaces in this hybrid world? And there aren’t really any commercial tools that have found such things to follow directly. So, in fact, we plan to combine several technologies and working models to create such an experience in Project War Room in the hybrid world where we were working in.

