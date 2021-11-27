Cyber ​​Monday 2021 PC Gaming Deals: Save Parts and Build Your Own Game PC





Cyber ​​Weekend 2021 is here and there are plenty of deals available. This includes the parts for building a PC. Of course, we are well aware that the PC parts that most people want to buy to upgrade their rig (graphic card) will not be eligible for significant discounts this year due to lack of chips.

Still, if you’re considering upgrading your PC, consider buying a new CPU and motherboard, a new power supply, or an RGB fan for your case. Regardless of the situation, we found some deals on various PC desktop components.

Cyber ​​Monday PC Deals: CPU Deals

Intel Core i7-12700KF Desktop Processor

Codenamed “Alder Lake” is a 12th generation Intel CPU released earlier this month and has already undergone its first price cut. If you want to buy a 12th generation Intel CPU, you need a Z690 motherboard.

See on amazon

Intel Core i7-12700K & MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 LGA 1700 Intel Z690 Bundle

Newegg offers some discounts on Alder Lake bundles. The link doesn’t show the bundle right away, so you’ll have to scroll down. We also have an assortment of other bundles, including those that include M.2 SSDs.

See in Newegg

AMD Ryzen 75800X and ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS Motherboard Bundle

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 7 desktop CPU with compatible ASUS motherboard.

please look

The highlight of this weekend’s CPU trading is Intel’s new 12th generation desktop processor, released earlier this month. These new desktop CPUs are the first desktop processors to support DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen 5, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E on the new Z690 chipset.

The point here is that because the CPU uses LGA 1700 sockets, motherboards prior to Z590 will not work with 12th generation Intel CPUs, so if you want to take advantage of this transaction you will need to upgrade both the motherboard and the processor. I have. The Z690 motherboard deal is not shown, but Newegg has several bundles where you can get both Alder Lake CPU compatible motherboards.

Of course, if you prefer AMD instead, Amazon currently has a bundle that includes the Ryzen 75800X and ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS motherboards for just $ 503. An ideal combo if you’re looking for a Ryzen 5000 CPU and don’t like a motherboard compatible with the processor.

Cyber ​​Monday PC Deals: Motherboard Deals

Amazon has an assortment of motherboard transactions across both Intel and AMD lines. Save up to 30%.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z590-Plus

ASUS TUF Gaming supports Intel’s 10th and 11th generation CPUs, has WiFi 6, and supports PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and HDMI 2.1.

See on amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO

ASUS motherboard that supports AMD’s Ryzen 5000 and 3000 line desktop processors. This motherboard supports PCIe Gen 4 SSD, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6.

View Amazon Cyber ​​Monday Gaming Monitor Deals

Samsung’s impressive Odyssey G9 Ultra Wide Monitor is still available on Amazon. This 49-inch 1440p gaming monitor includes a 240hz refresh rate, 1000R Curved, and FreeSync and G-Sync support.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49 “51 20×1440 Curved 1ms 240Hz G-SYNCQ LED Gaming Monitor

See Amazon Cyber ​​Monday storage deals: SSDs, HDDs, internal and external drives

Whether you’re looking for an M.2 SSD to place on your motherboard or an external hard drive to store, this includes Western Digital’s 14TB Elements desktop hard drive. With the influx of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs, some SATA SSDs will also be discounted this weekend.

WD 14TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive

Add 14TB of external hard drive storage for your computer or gaming console. The transfer speed is up to 5GB / sec for USB3.0 and up to 480MB / sec for USB2.0.

See on amazon

Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB SSD

PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD with read speeds up to 7,000MB / sec. Use code BCMAY22454 to receive a suggested retail price of $ 160 at checkout.

Find great deals on Newegg Cyber ​​Monday power supplies

If you’re considering a power upgrade, you’re one of the few lucky guys to get a new graphics card, or some of your PC rig parts in the future for when you finally get one. If you want to be able to use it. On GPUs, Amazon is offering some discounts on the PSUs available today.

Corsair RM750x750 Watt 80+ Gold Certified Full Modular Power Supply

See on amazon

Corsair RMX White Series (2018), RM850x, 850 Watts, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply

See on amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W80 + Gold Full Modular Power Supply

See on amazon

EVGA Supernova 1000 GT, 80 Plus Gold 1000W, fully modular power supply

See on amazon

EVGA 750 BQ, 80 + BRONZE 750W, semi-modular power supply

See on amazon

EVGA 750 B5, 80 Plus BRONZE 750W, fully modular power supply

See on amazon

EVGA 850 B5, 80 Plus BRONZE 850W Fully modular power supply

See on amazon

ASUS ROG Strix 650 Watts 80 Plus Gold Full Modular Power Supply

See on amazon

Corsair CX Series 650 Watts 80 Plus Bronze Certified Modular Power Supply

See on amazon

Cooler Master MWE Gold 850W, 80 + Gold Fully modular power supply

View Amazon Cyber ​​Monday RAM deals

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C181.35V Desktop Memory

See on amazon

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 Desktop Memory

See on amazon

Kingston FURY Renegade 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz DDR4 CL16 desktop memory

See on amazon

Kingston FURY Beast 32GB (2x16GB) 3600MHz DDR4 CL18 desktop memory

See on amazon

Kingston FURY Beast RGB 64GB (2x32GB) 3600MHz DDR4 CL18 desktop memory

See on amazon

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz C18LED Desktop Memory

See on amazon

G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-pin SDRAM DDR4 4000

If you have one of the new Alder Lake CPUs you see on Amazon and are looking for DDR5, you will be disappointed. Fortunately, many DDR4 options are available, many from Corsair and Kingston.Cyber ​​Monday AIO CPU Cooler Deals

DEEPCOOL Castle 240EX, 240mm Addressable RGBAIO cooler

Clip coupons to save even more and increase the sale price from $ 99.99 to $ 89.99.

See on amazon

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2, Closed Loop AIO Cooler

See on amazon

Cooler Master Master Liquid ML360 Illusion Close Loop AIO Cooler

See on amazon

ID-COOLING PINKFLOW 240mm CPU water cooler 5V Addressable RGBAIO cooler

You don’t need the AIO cooler you see on Amazon, but these components perform better when cooling your desktop processor than air cooling. Needless to say, some AIO coolers have RGB lighting. This can be a plus if you need additional RGB lights inside the case, not from a case fan or RAM stick. Be sure to look at the case to see what AIO cooler size you need before you buy.Cyber ​​Monday PC Case Deals

Of course, whether you’re building a new gaming PC or just changing the case for aesthetic purposes, if you’re considering buying a new case, there are several discount cases available today, including some from Corsair. increase. NZXT bundles AIO coolers or 2TB hard drives if you want to save on additional components. You can buy it today.

Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB High Airflow Tempered Glass ATX Smart Case

See on amazon

KEDIERS Computer Case PC Gaming Case ATX Mid Tower Open Case

See on amazon

MSIMPG Series GUNGNIR100, Premium Mid Tower PC Gaming Case

See on amazon

NZXT H510 Elite + Kraken Z63 280mm AIO Cooler Bundle

See on amazon

NZXT H510 + Seagate Barracuda 2TB Internal Hard Drive Bundle

See all the best cyber weekend deals and sales on Amazon

Taylor is IGN’s Associate Tech Editor. Follow her on Twitter @ TayNixster

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/best-cpu-motherboard-ssd-deals-pc-gaming-black-friday-cyber-monday-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos