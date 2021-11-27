How do you need to reduce your child’s usage time?





Becoming a parent in 2021 is to take part in constant battles over screen time. One of the responsibilities of having a child is to reduce the use of technology, as iPads, handheld video games and laptops have become a normal part of both entertainment and education.

The fact that the technology must be totally constrained speaks to the deep ambivalence that surrounds it. Except in extreme cases, most parents may have their offspring burying their noses in books for several hours a day. Of course, despite the fact that technology can be used for all sorts of positive things, there is also a sneaky feeling that many of them are not good for us, especially young people.

In some parts of the world, its realization is driving extreme measures. Over the past year, China has enacted a set of policies aimed at limiting the amount of technology used by young people. As technology journalist Alex Kantrowitz reports, TikTok makers use it from the 40-minute time limit for child users until they simply block access to the app from 10 pm to 6 am. We are taking new measures to limit it. , The state has also introduced new bans and restrictions on video games.

Of course, such controls come from the strict power of the current Chinese government. Not only does the state need to know who you are, it also has the kind of centralized control needed to establish rules in the first place.

It is no exaggeration to say that a democratic and free society should not want something similar. Part of freedom involves the freedom to pursue one’s own interests if desired, even if others consider them harmful.

But even if the Chinese solution is not for us, we are facing the same problem. And it may be worth thinking about how to mitigate the negative effects of technology without falling into the desire to censor or stop innovation.

But too much technology is bad, it’s more than a sensation. For example, we know that using Instagram can cause young people to be attacked by impossibly perfect images and cause inappropriate emotions. TikTok is probably even worse in this regard. Because not only influencers in their twenties are posing in swimsuits, the app is full of teens who are discovering and working on the complexity of their desires and desires.

Infant brain development can be affected by early exposure to the screen. In particular, there are at least some studies that suggest that you can’t learn well from the screen, unlike adolescents and adults.

For older people, there is also the issue of exposure to extreme, violent, or simply incendiary content. While it is true that pornography and sex work can provide a way for curious or empowered young people, for example, misogyny-style adult content routinely obeys and objectifies women and has sex. And can distort the sound view of relationships.

Next, there are more basic facts about social media and video games. Despite their creative or fun dimensions, they are addictive and overuse can be harmful. A few hours a week of video games rarely ruin someone’s life — as I and most of the people I know testify — but a few hours a day is a completely different suggestion.

So what should we do other than establish an overly strict CCP-style rule system?

There are several steps. The first is to encourage leading digital companies by calling for restriction proposals to be incorporated, either through threats or through design. Steps in this direction have already been seen, such as Apple trying to limit the use of certain apps.

The next and more important task is to think about the use of technology as part of public health. There are also public health campaigns to make people aware of the risk of excessive consumption, much like not banning fast food. Therefore, technology can be considered legally protected but socially constrained.

Fundamentally, technology is a way to mediate relationships with reality. As a medium, it can be incredibly powerful and liberating, so we must maintain room for its intense or novel use.

But at the same time, it also seems clear that excess technology is at risk of harm, especially for young people. There seems to be a need to build a series of public relations campaigns to protect not only personal freedom but also political and physical health. This is to raise awareness of the potential harm of technology as part of a normal child.

No, we don’t want to imitate the current Chinese government, but we want to give people some sort of control. In the fight against the more insidious aspects of technology, we need to weigh society as a whole so that parents and children can’t dodge Big Tech on their own.

Navneet Alang is a Toronto-based star freelance contribution technology columnist. Follow him on Twitter: @navalang

