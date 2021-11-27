Huawei has won two major honors at the Nigerian Technology Awards





Huawei, the world’s leading provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, won two major awards in the fifth edition of the annual Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA). Insisted on leadership in technological progress. Nigeria ICT Oscar Award.

The judges of the Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) have selected Huawei for the Excellence in Technological Innovations Award.

The award was given to Huaweis, reflecting the high reputation of the African technology ecosystem for its ongoing efforts to increase the potential of mobile and digital technologies.

The jury acknowledged the company’s commitment to drive innovation in the field of smart devices through in-depth research and development on AI and its chipsets, as well as its position as an important partner in the Nigerian communications infrastructure market.

Similarly, Huawei was awarded the Network Infrastructure Provider of the Year at this event.

With an integrated solution that spans four key domains: telecom networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services, Huawei is committed to delivering digital to everyone, homes and organizations for a fully connected and intelligent world. Continues to show.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services is both competitive and secure.

Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, empower people, enrich family life and inspire organizational innovation of all forms and sizes.

InstinctWave event organizer CEO Akin Naphtal praises Huawei’s innovative capabilities, while NTITA praises the energy, creativity and commitment of sector-driven people, government, state officials and private companies. We take pride in supporting our partners in driving digital transformation without being content with admiring and contributing to Nigerian society through innovation. “

Other major award winners include the award-winning MTN, with CEO Karl Olutokun Toriola receiving the Technology Person of the Year Award.

Enugu has won the Tech Innovation Hub of the Year. The Emerging Young Leader of the Year Award (Public Sector) was awarded to Elvis Obi Nuwanko, Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu on Innovation, Science and Technology. ICT Policy-Promoting to reshape the future of Enugu on the digital economy.

The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) double-runs as the Regulatory Authority of the Year, and its Vice Chairman and CEO Professor Umaru Garba Danbatta is the leader in the telecommunications industry in 2021.

Abiodun Omoniyi, GMD / GCEO of VDT Communications Limited, won the NTITA Lifetime Award for his contributions to the ICT sector, and Segun Oruame, the founder of Knowhow Media & Market Intelligence Limited and the publisher of ITEdge News.ng, wrote an ICT report in Nigeria. Significant contribution to .. The Digitization Advocate of the Year was presented to Olusola Teniola, President of the African Digital Economic Forum (ADEF).

Nigeria’s most acclaimed IT and telecom events primarily serve as a collaboration platform with Nigeria’s Telecommunications Carriers Association (ATCON) and ADEF stakeholders. This event is run by the ISO certified company Instinct Wave.

Naphtal also said that Huawei has invested heavily in basic research and is focused on innovations that move the world forward.

With more than 180,000 employees and operations in more than 170 countries and territories, Huawei has established itself as a global innovation driver.

