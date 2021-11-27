Worker’s paradise?Portugal’s new telecommuting law takes anti-aircraft guns





Andreia Sampaio sits in front of a computer while working from home in Lisbon on Friday, November 26, 2021. The new law on working at home in Portugal is drawing worldwide attention in how to protect staff. Under the new rules, companies cannot contact employees outside of working hours. They also have to help staff pay their home gas, electricity, and internet invoices. Also, bosses are prohibited from using digital software to track what teleworkers are doing. There is only one problem. That is, the law may not work. Credit: AP Photo / Armando Franca

With the new law on working from home in Portugal, the countries of the European Union sound like a paradise for workers.

Companies cannot contact staff outside of working hours. They have to help staff pay their home gas, electricity, and internet invoices. Boss is prohibited from using digital software to track what teleworkers are doing.

There is only one problem. That is, the law may not work. Critics say the new rules are half-baked, lacking in detail and infeasible. And they may backfire by making the company hesitate to allow them to work at home altogether.

Jos Pedro Anacoreta, an employment attorney at PLMJ, one of Portugal’s leading law firms, said: “It’s not good for everyone …. it doesn’t make sense.”

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the previous trend towards work digitization and more flexible work arrangements. In the midst of these sudden and massive changes in the employment situation, the government is struggling to accommodate telecommuting in their employment legislation. Most of these efforts are still in their infancy.

Many Europeans have stopped regularly entering the office since March last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Europe, unlike the United States, worker protection is widely regarded as an important qualification. For example, dismissing a staff member can result in a large severance pay.

Without the Commission’s promised directive on how to legally assemble the transition to telecommuting, the government’s legislative response would have been incomplete and fragmented.

During the pandemic, some countries recommended telework. Others like Portugal have requested it. Most EU member states take a different approach, but have specific legislation on telework, and other countries are considering it through amendments, extensions, or treaties.

With the rise of telecommuting in recent years, in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium, workers have been able to ignore work issues outside of formal working hours before a pandemic occurs. “Right to disconnect” has been adopted. It is now becoming the norm.

But Portugal takes that concept one step further by holding companies accountable. “Employers are obliged to refrain from contacting employees during off-hours, except in force majeure situations,” he said, meaning an unexpected or uncontrollable event.

Also, parents or caregivers with children up to the age of 8 are entitled to work from home if they choose, as long as the type of work they do is compatible with telework.

Fines for companies that violate the law amount to approximately € 10,000 ($ 11,200) for each violation.

Portuguese rules aim to address the shortcomings of what has become known as WFH.

The technology that allows you to work from home has also opened the door to abuse, such as holidays, as staff remain reachable outside of the usual eight-hour shift. The result can be friction and isolation between work and personal life.

But the new law faces skepticism from those it intends to protect.

Andreja Sampaio, 37, who works in communications in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, agrees with the purpose of the law, but considers it too general and “very difficult” to enforce.

“We need to have common sense,” she said, adding that if it’s an urgent matter, she doesn’t mind being contacted after hours. “Each case needs to be judged by its merit.”

And she believes authorities will primarily respond to employee complaints only. “But then people will be afraid to lose their jobs.”

Prompted by a pandemic, it is designed to be applied in the future regardless of COVID-related measures, and the law may come into effect on 1 December.

This is mainly the idea of ​​the Socialist Party on the left, which has ruled Portugal since 2015. Prior to the new government elections on January 30, we are keen to hone our progressive credentials and raise the flag on workers’ rights.

Still, there are many practical questions. Do staff need to be removed from the company mailing list when the shift is over and reverted when they resume work? What about Europeans who work in the financial markets and need to know what’s happening in Hong Kong, for example, and their colleagues work in different time zones?

What if an industrial machine that cannot be stopped needs the attention of an engineer who is turned off? Who can’t “contact” employees or department supervisors? Company CEO? What are “contacts” for phone calls, text messages and emails?

“The devil is always in detail, but it’s also in the implementation,” said John Messenger, a working conditions expert at the International Labor Organization, a UN agency based in Geneva.

The Portuguese Business Federation, the country’s largest corporate group, is not involved in the enactment of the new law and considers it full of holes.

Telework rules are flexible, tailored to each sector, and need to be negotiated between employers and staff, says Lus Henrique, Union’s Legal Department.

“We treat completely different situations as if they were all the same. That’s not realistic,” Henrique said. “(The law) cannot be all-purpose.”

In one of the EU’s economically poorest countries, crackdowns and enforcement of new rules may also be difficult. In Portugal, famous for bureaucratic formalism, slow justice, and inadequate resource public services, how long does a complaint take to filter the system and achieve results?

Over the last decade, the number of labor supervision has “collapsed” across Europe, representing 45 million members in 39 European countries, according to data analyzed by the Brussels-based European Trade Union Confederation.

Which country has the largest decline in inspections since 2010? Portugal, 55% less checks by 2018.

“Ambitious and progressive laws … go against the reality that no way to crack them down has yet been implemented,” said Henrique of the Portuguese Business Union.

