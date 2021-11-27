How to use a bot to quickly complete a Halo Infinite challenge





The early multiplayer release of Halo Infinites on November 15th was a fun surprise. Since then, the general reaction to the beta has been positive. However, the free-to-play shooter Battle Pass is strongly criticized for being too late to level up and full of crappy rewards. You can’t help you with cheesy rewards, but I can help you level up your pass faster and hopefully get faster access to some of the better items. All you have to do is kill some bots!

Well, that’s not all, it’s a big secret I didn’t know until Paul Tashi of Forbes spilled beans yesterday. Several weekly challenges in Halo Infinite can be completed in an AI bot match without interacting with other players.

At Halo Infinite, weekly challenges are divided into three layers. Higher Tiers, II and III reward more XP, but more difficult and players have to complete them against real players. However, many of the Tier I challenges do not include this same requirement, so you can proceed to the bot boot camp to complete them.

Understanding the Halo Infinite hierarchy is great, but the real key is to look for challenges related to PVP. These cannot be completed with a bot match.

Therefore, challenges such as killing an enemy Spartan with a battle rifle or killing an enemy Spartan with a mangler can be completed against the bot. However, tasks such as using the rocket launcher in PvP to defeat enemy Spartans and winning total control matches in PvP can only be accomplished against real players online.

I hope this doesn’t improve armor or cosmetics, and the XP and Battle Pass unlock behavior in Halo Infinite will be improved and changed in 343, but for now this is me and others. It’s a nifty little trick that has already helped people speed up the Battle Pass.

Players have found that bots not only help complete weekly challenges, but many Xbox achievements can also be unlocked against bots. If you feel sick, you can always undo and regain their difficulties to make things fair. But be careful as they will take revenge (probably of course).

