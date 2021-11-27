Hacked cloud accounts are being used to mine cryptos, Google says





According to a report released this week by Google, the majority of accounts recently attacked by Google Cloud Platform services were used to mine cryptocurrencies.

The November Threat Holes report states:[m]A malicious attacker was observed performing cryptocurrency mining within a compromised cloud instance. “

“Of the 50 recently compromised GCP instances, 86% of the compromised Google Cloud instances were used to perform cryptocurrency mining and cloud resource-intensive commercial activities. This is typically CPU. / It was consuming GPU resources and, in the case of Chia mining, storage space, “the report continued.

Regarding the mode of attack, Google argued that the majority of cases were related to “insufficient” practices of cloud users or third-party applications that introduced the vulnerability.

“As shown in Table 2, 48% of compromised instances are due to actors accessing cloud instances directly connected to the Internet that had no or weak passwords for user accounts or API connections. “, Google said. “As a result, these Google Cloud instances can be easily scanned and brute force attacks. 26% of compromised instances are due to vulnerabilities in third-party software installed by the owner. I did. “

The report does not show the timeline when these Google Cloud instances were attacked. However, this report provides a window to the extent that digital workspaces remain the target of malicious miners.

