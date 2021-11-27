Market Issues — Bell Engineering





4 hours a week

Hello! This week’s top story is about why November is the worst month of the year for the Russian market. We will also consider the dismissal of the Russian prison director after the torture in the prison was revealed and the potential default of the state-owned Rusnano, which is supposed to foster high-tech innovation.

November will be the worst month of 2021 for the Russian market

November isn’t over yet, but it’s already clear that it will be the worst month of the year in the Russian market. With the advent of the Omicron coronavirus strain last week, the global market has plummeted, and some are concerned that these losses may be just the beginning.

In many respects, the current state of the global stock market is reminiscent of the spring 2020 event when the coronavirus first appeared, with a sharp fall in oil prices on Friday, the largest daily decline since March 2020. rice field. However, other analysts believe in the oil market too quickly to fix it quickly. The Russian market is facing this new global sale far from its peak. The ruble fell almost 9% against the US dollar last month and the Russian stock index fell into the correction zone (defined as a fall of at least 10%): between October 20th and November 26th. The Moscow Stock Exchange sank 11% and the dollar-denominated RTS fell 16.4%. At the same time, foreign investors are withdrawing from the Russian bond market (OFZ): a five-month increase in non-resident investment last month was outflow. In addition, the market price of credit default swaps is at the highest level since the spring of 2020. Prior to the advent of Omicron, much of the pressure on the Russian market was due to heightened geopolitical tensions, said Dmitry Poleboy, investment director at Roco Inn Best. He said it was a matter of the so-called geopolitical trio, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia-Azerbaijan. For investors, there are too many unknowns. The logical response is to secure profits at the end of the year. But the problems in the OFZ market are deeply rooted. Analysts, markets and central banks have all consistently underestimated the effects of spiral inflation, and accelerated price increases have forced central banks to take tougher actions, according to Poleboy. Crude oil prices and ruble prices are not as closely related as they once were. However, commodity market dynamics affect the sentiment of foreign investors, leaving some connections, Poleboy said. In addition, central banks are buying a lot of foreign currency, putting pressure on the ruble. According to Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank, the government’s fiscal rules will ultimately help resolve the situation, but this will happen later. For example, the state is currently making acquisitions. [currency] It’s as if oil prices were over $ 80, but prices are much lower.This means that the Treasury will buy more in the coming weeks [ruble] currency. The ruble is currently trading at $ 75.6 and Orlova is expected to fall to 76 rubles against the greenback by the end of the year. If geopolitically stable, Bank of America expects to rise to 72 rubles against the US dollar.Why the world should care

It is hard to imagine that geopolitical tensions will soon become the fundamental impetus for the Russian market, and these tensions show no signs of easing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he received information about a Russian-backed coup attempt. That night, US President Joe Biden announced his intention to speak with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian prison boss fired in evidence of torture

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired Alexander Kalashnikov on Thursday from his position as head of the Federal Prison (FSIN). Without official explanation, experts linked the dismissal to recent prominent torture in Russian prisons and allegations of combat within security forces. Kalashnikov’s successor was announced as Deputy Interior Minister Arkadi Gostev.

The main reason for Kalashnikov’s expulsion was widespread criticism of torture in Russian prisons, according to sources quoted by news agency Interfax. Human rights activist Pavel Chikov told the BBC Russia Service that this was an early departure that must have been related to external issues. He added that the remodeling may be related to a power struggle between the Home Office and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to manage prison services. Sources quoted by media outlet RBC mentioned the same conflict. They speculated that Gosteff’s appointment meant effectively transferring control of Russian prisons from the FSB to the Interior Ministry. Human rights group Gulagu.net released reports of shocking torture in Russian prisons earlier this year, resulting in the investigation committee launching seven criminal cases. The top FSIN executives in the Saratov region, where much of the abuse is said to have occurred, have been dismissed. Gulagu.net said it had received access to an archive of over 40 Gb of torture videos collected by former prisoner Sergei Saveriev, who was a computer operator at the hospital at the time, and archived the records. Gulagu.net provided the names and ranks of the FSIN and FSB staff they claimed to have been responsible for the torture. Torture included beatings, rapes, and prisoners being handcuffed and forced to say no one. According to Gulagu.net, the violence took place under orders from senior FSIN officials. Following the revelation, Saveriev was accused of illegally accessing computerized information and fled Russia (although the case was abandoned earlier this month). Saveliev is currently seeking political asylum in France. Kalashnikov, allegedly committed to this torture, has worked in various Soviet and Russian security agencies since 1987. He was in charge of FSIN in 2019. His predecessor, Jenna di Cornienko, was stationed for seven years before retiring. Prior to that, Alexander Reimer, the FSIN boss who was in charge from 2009 to 2012, was imprisoned for eight years after embezzling about 3 billion rubles ($ 40 million) allocated for the purchase of electronic tags. I did. Kalashnikov’s successor is Arkadi Gostev, 60, who started his career as a Moscow police officer in 1981. He has been Deputy Interior Minister since 2012.Why the world should care

It is unclear whether Gosteff’s promotion will lead to a review of prison services. In any case, evidence gathered by human rights groups such as Gulagu.net suggests that torture and other ill-treatment are unique to the Russian prison system.

State-owned tech company Rusnano faces the possibility of default

Founded to foster innovation and support the diversification of the Russian economy, the state-owned Rusnano faced the possibility of default this week. Rusnano’s management was reportedly trapped in debt restructuring negotiations with investors after the company’s bond trading was suspended. This story raised the question of whether state-led innovation in Russia could be successful.

The central bank ordered the Moscow Stock Exchange to stop trading Rusnano bonds last Friday. The company later explained that it was discussing restructuring with creditors and admitted that it had accumulated disproportionate debt. Rusnano has completed nine bond issuances worth a total of 70 billion rubles ($ 938 million). It borrows coupons for 5 of these next month. Trading on Rusnano bonds resumed on Monday, and everyone’s corporate bond prices plummeted. According to Constantine Anglichanov, senior director of rating agency Fitch, the only western agency with a Rusnano rating, this situation will test the state’s willingness to suffer financial losses from risky investments. .. He said it was almost impossible to tell what Rusnano was doing with the mission he received from the state. The Treasury announced on Tuesday that Rusnano will continue to meet its debt, but only with state-guaranteed securities (at the beginning of 2021, only 75% of Rusnanos’ total debt was backed by state-guaranteed). In particular, the press RBC reported that a quarter of the non-guaranteed bonds worth about 10 billion rubles were held by Promsvyazbank, a major bank in Russia’s defense sector. The Ministry of Finance also said that the board of directors of Rusnanos will be replaced to improve efficiency. Fitch is considering a credit rating for Rusnanos on Wednesday. Rusnano currently has a BBB rating, and if a company is downgraded by one notch, it means joining the lowest investment category, BBB-. Anything lower than that falls into the speculative or non-investment category. Companies with these ratings are typically at high risk of default and are highly vulnerable to changes in the business environment. The situation is unprecedented, but according to Konstantin Svyatny, CEO of Aton Management, who rejected the idea that the Rusnanos problem causes a broader economic problem, the default is much less than restructuring. He said the issue of one issuer would not have a significant impact on government bond yields. However, some believe that the Rusnanos problem is a blow to all state-owned enterprises, even if the situation is resolved quickly. The event raises questions about the investment axiom that quasi-sovereign companies always enjoy higher credit ratings (because they are backed by the state). Just a year ago, Fitch wrote that Rusnano’s defaults had a negative impact on Russia’s capital markets, undermining investors’ confidence in the credibility of government support, especially in the light of rising debt issuance without government guarantees. Founded in 2007, Rusnano was led by Anatoly Chubais, an architect of the post-Soviet privatization movement in Russia and one of the last reformers of the 1990s. Chubais played a new role last year as Presidential Envoy for Climate Change. There have long been concerns about managing Rusnano. The Audit Office emphasized ineffective management and spending in 2013, and opposition leader Alexei Navalny regularly accused the company of misusing state funds. Chubais has even been accused of recent debt problems. However, some believe that the fate of Rusnanos was sealed from the beginning. Economist Maxim Aberbuch argues in a column in the newspaper Novaya Gazeta that while the economy revolves around raw material exports and state spending, Russia has a chronic lack of interest in innovation. bottom.Why the world should care

Rusnano’s story reminds us that a company’s state ties should not replace a proper analysis of its financial position. In the future, investors are unlikely to receive state support for such companies as a matter of course.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebell.io/en/market-woes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos