Cyber ​​Monday Pixel Phone Deals





Cyber ​​Monday tends to bring deals to everything from Android smartphones to cars, but not all are aimed at the November 26 blockbuster deal. Google has significantly increased the best Pixel ever this year. So you probably want to save hundreds in one this holiday shopping season. Unfortunately, like everything Google sells, trading on the Google Pixel on Black Friday is a bit more complicated than most other trading. Here’s why and how to find the best deal, even in rare cases.

Where to Find Best Cyber ​​Monday Google Pixel Deals

Google Pixel deals can be found primarily in two locations: the Google Store and your local carrier. Amazon has traditionally seen the best deals on Google Pixel smartphones, but Amazon doesn’t seem to be able to keep Pixel smartphones in stock right now. The Google Store is more available, but less traded. Other retailers such as Best Buy, B & H, Target, and Walmart have a limited inventory of Pixel 5 or 4a 5G that is currently discontinued, but like Amazon. May trade in.

When will the Google Pixel transaction on Cyber ​​Monday begin?

If you get Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Pixel smartphones other than the currently discontinued Pixel 5 and 4a 5G models, you’ll rarely see any discounts and will almost certainly not arrive until November 25th or 26th. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro won’t be available until October 28th, so they’re less than a month old and are sold like pancakes, so few people get Cyber ​​Monday deals like Samsung Galaxy phones. Become.

Discounts on the Pixel Buds A Series and Pixel book Go may arrive early, but that’s unlikely. Finding inventory for the Pixelbook Go is getting harder and harder, and with the Pixel Buds A series at $ 100, not many retailers can significantly reduce prices.

Sorry, the name of the game for the 2021 Google Pixel device is “Supply and Demand”. Unfortunately, Google doesn’t have a consistent supply, and demand far outweighs it in the processor shortage and shipping backlog that caused the smartphone shortage this fall.

Cyber ​​Monday Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google, which was just launched a few weeks ago, will not discount the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this week on Cyber ​​Monday. After all, it’s a slap in the face of all Google’s Die Hard, which pre-ordered the phone on October 28th, or rushed to buy the Pixel 6 Pro almost nationwide, and Amazon. And other retailers are still recovering. from.

This does not mean that there are no Pixel 6 or 6 Pro deals. Best Buy is currently offering unlocked Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for $ 100 off. However, Best Buy is sold out from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro almost everywhere and needs to be activated over-the-counter for promotion, so you’ll need to request a restock this week.

However, carriers may be the best place to look for Pixel 6 deals. AT & T can trade in eligible smartphones for up to $ 800, while older Galaxy S8 + can buy the full $ 800 and the Pixel 6 Pro for $ 4 per month. With a regular Pixel 6, you don’t need to trade in and you can buy it for half the price. Of course, it’s priced together, so the 36-month payment plan costs $ 370 instead of $ 300, but it’s still quite a bit for the brand new, hard-to-find Google flagship.

Cyber ​​Monday Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 4a and 5a Google Pixel 4a | $ 300, now the best buy for $ 350

Save $ 50: This deal is worth it and offers the best budget phone for just $ 300. Get your hands on the Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and its legendary pixel photography.

Best Buy Google Pixel 5a for $ 300 | Google Store Goes $ 449 to $ 399

Save $ 50: Google has a market because there is literally only one place to buy a Pixel 5a. The $ 50 discount may not seem like much, but for a well-balanced phone with a good camera, water resistance, and long support life, it’s $ 400, but the price is It’s still great.

From $ 399 on the Google Store

You can buy two A-series Pixel smartphones in the United States. The 1 pint size Pixel 4a last summer and the Pixel 5a released exclusively in the US and Japan in August. If the Pixel 6 is still too expensive for your budget, these phones will save you hundreds while providing the Pixel software experience you know and love.

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have similar core specs and performance, so when the Pixel 5a with 5G came out, it was discontinued in the United States. This will give you an experience of last year’s flagship product minus a 90Hz screen and wireless charging. The Pixel 5a is currently only sold in the Google Store and you can see the first discount on unbundled transactions with Google Fi. Due to limited stock of the 5a, it’s only sold in two countries, but if the $ 599 for the Pixel 6 is too high, the $ 399 Pixel 5a is the perfect alternative.

This photo isn’t too rosy for the $ 349 Pixel 4a, which is out of stock on Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. The Barely Blue Pixel 4a can be found on the B & H with a two week shipping delay and it seems that some carrier stores are still in stock, but this year we can’t expect Cyber ​​Monday trading on the Pixel 4a’s external carrier store. After all, retailers have little reason to discount phones that can’t keep inventory at full price.

Cyber ​​Monday Google Pixel Deals: Pixel Buds

The original Pixel Buds have been discontinued in favor of the more affordable and reliable Pixel Buds A series. With the remaining 2020 Pixel Buds discount, we are approaching the price of the A series, but the original Pixel Buds should be skipped. I love a comfortable fit, battery life and gesture control, but connectivity issues absolutely ruin the experience.

The Pixel Buds A series is $ 100, so wait for it to fall below $ 70 before you get caught. If you trade in a working wireless earphone / headphone pair, the Samsung Buds 2’s deal is already $ 100, and the Buds 2 has ANC and punchy sound. The Pixel Buda A series is suitable for those who want to hear the surrounding sounds, but if ANC is a must, look for other Cyber ​​Monday wireless earphone deals.

Cyber ​​Monday Google Pixel Deals: Pixelbook Google Pixelbook Go ($ 50 Save)

There are many new Chromebooks, including more ports and more powerful Chromebooks. However, power is not the only thing. Especially if the Pixelbook Go works well after two years and has the best keyboard and trackpad on the Chromebook in 2021.

From $ 600 on Best Buy From $ 600 on Amazon

This year, the Pixelbook Go was launched in 2019, so I was very disappointed that there was no new Pixelbook model. Unfortunately, the new Google Chromebook won’t show up until 2022. At least Google Pixelbook Go is still one. It features the best Chromebook with the best keyboard and a nice textured bottom to improve knee stability.

The Pixelbook Go should have recorded a small amount of sales last year. Amazon reduced the price of the base model to $ 200 and sold out in seconds, especially the base Intel m3 model. The screen and build quality of this laptop is great, but they have an 8th generation Intel processor, this year’s Chromebook has a 10th 11th generation, and the Pixelbook Go is in 2026. We will stop getting Chrome OS updates in June.

Both the original Pixelbook and Pixel Slate are obsolete, and the OG Pixelbook will not be updated in 2.5 years, so skip ahead and look for deals on newer models of Cyber ​​Monday Chromebooks such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Lenovo. going to. Flex 5 Chromebook.

