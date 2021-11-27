No. 14 Jacket Overwhelms Seminole – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Tallahassee, Florida No. 14 Georgia Institute of Technology volleyball passes Florida (25-22, 25-14, 25-11), including nine ACC enemies at the Tally Gymnasium on Friday night 13 We ended the regular season with one sweep. As the match progressed, the yellow jacket became more dominant, doubling the seminoles in the final two sets, 50-25.

Georgia Institute of Technology (23-5, 14-4 ACC) beat Florida (19-9, 11-7 ACC) on the statistics sheet, leading significantly in kills (48-25) and percentage (0.333). -0.052), Assist (45-25), Ace (5-2), Digg (49-31), Block (8-4).

Outside hitter Bianca Bertolino scored 13 digs in his ninth double-double of the season and was a key defensive piece, recording 14 kills with a strong .480 hit rate during the match. It was shining all the time. Junior outside hitter Julia Bergman led the tech offense with a solid .440 hit rate of 15 kills. Senior middle blocker Breland Morrissette is the most efficient jacket in the attack, achieving 9 kills with a flashy .900 clip. This is the ninth highest personal hit rate in at least 10 domestic matches this season. The Techs attack was re-launched when senior setter Matti McKissock assisted a total of 42 times, with three excavations, two block assists, and a chime with one kill.

Junior middle blocker Erinmos was at the forefront of jacket defense, winning a total of four blocks (one solo, three assists) and junior libero Paola Pimentel leading the team with 15 digs.

The jacket ends the regular season 10-1 in the actual road contest and is 8-1 away from the flat in ACC play. A true road win rate of 0.909 is currently set to be the best finish in such a contest in the history of the program. Georgia Institute of Technology has also won 55 of the last 66 games dating back to 2019.

How it happened

When Tech gained its first early advantage, the two teams fought back and forth in the first set. Moved forward 9-6 using a 4-point run with Killer B. Seminole draws within 2 on three separate scorelines to the 12-10 jacket lead, while White and Gold keep a distance from it, cruising to the 24-19 lead for set points and into a slow 3-point rally. Answered Finishing the first set with a Maxic Dump from Florida, Tech topped 25-22.

The second set was temporarily tight up to all five deadlocks, but the jacket was almost unstoppable beyond that and McKissock’s ace gave Tech a 22-8 lead, so the next 20 points. I got 17 of them. When the Bertorinos kill finished the set, Tech cruised towards a 25-14 second set victory.

White and Gold gained momentum from the second set to the third set, removing the first five points from the gate. Shortly thereafter, a four-point run followed, giving the jacket a 9-3 lead, followed by a seven-point run fueled by three ace and Bertolino hand kills, with Tech jumping forward. Sometimes it proved that the set was out of reach. 18-6. White and Gold continued to score the last three points of the set, resulting in a statement, a victory in the third set of 25-11 and a command match sweep.

next

Georgia Institute of Technology is waiting for the possibility of being elected to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. The selection show will air on ESPNU from 8:30 pm on Sunday.

Multimedia

