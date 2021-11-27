Android 12 doesn’t have to be what you see on Google’s Pixel smartphones





Everyone seems to hate the look of Android 12. OK, not everyone, but check out the comments in the article talking about the look and feel of Android 12. You can see that many people hate the changes that Google has made.

This is bad news for Google, but not for almost all Android phone owners. This is because what you see on a Google smartphone such as the Pixel 6 doesn’t look like Android 12. Or, the Pixel smartphone software is as custom as the Galaxy smartphone software, so it looks good.

This is generally a good thing. Google and its partners have created Android 12, most of which are not what you can see. If you include Google software such as Gmail or the Play Store, some rules that other companies need to follow, some general rules for specific items, and guidelines on how Google will display them. But in most cases, Google allows phone makers to do their own things.

This is what it should be and distinguishes between different Android phone makers. If every company wants to build Android exactly as it was written, you’re out of luck because the phone maker doesn’t do that. If you want what everyone calls “stock” Android, you’ll have to install the custom firmware yourself. But it still doesn’t exist, and third-party development teams also determine the look and feel of Android.

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central Everyone hates this watch.

With that in mind, it’s important to remember that Google’s development team working on Pixel phones is also a phone maker that greatly customizes Android. Are you still confused? It shouldn’t be complicated, and even if you do, I won’t blame you.

Android 12, like Android 11, looks different depending on who made the smartphone.

The code that enhances Android 12 is free and open source. Google calls this AOSP. This stands for Android Open Source Project. However, AOSP isn’t everything you need to power your device, and the user interface is very basic to tap or swipe.

Phone makers need to get that free code and add a lot to it just to power on the device. Once that’s done, developers can start working on it to make it look better and more functional. See what Samsung did on Android. Samsung’s One UI (phone software company name) is functional yet feature-rich, and we’ve done a lot of work to make it look good. Android 12 or One UI 4 is no exception.

The problem is that it doesn’t look like Android 12 you might have seen in the review. This was because these reviews were created when only Pixel smartphones were running Android 12, so much of what was displayed was actually Pixel-specific. Google does not support replacing Pixel features with Android 12 features in the same blog post. And even we are guilty of not separating things enough. It’s difficult to know exactly what Google will force the phone maker to do until one of them does, so you can’t be 100% sure what a particular thing will look like.

Source: Alex Dobie / Android Central

This isn’t just for Samsung, all the best Android phones run a customized version of Android. Samsung has great appeal to Google because it is Android when it comes to market share for all intents and purposes. It’s changing slowly, but now Samsung is the King / but even the King has to obey the rules. When it comes to the look of Android 12, whatever the manufacturer of the phone you’re using or considering buying is the deciding factor.

Android has always been different. Just accept it.

Most commercial operating systems, such as Windows and iOS, are a bit confusing to consumers because they are the same on all devices, regardless of who created them. The settings are the same and they are in the same location. What I like is on every other device running the software, and some I don’t like. Android is just different.

The best part of all that is that if you like the software of a particular company, updating to Android 12 is likely to be very similar. You can buy what you want to look and feel.

