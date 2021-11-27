Solana Network is more environmentally friendly than Google: Report





Solana has emerged as a viable alternative to many blockchains. In fact, at least according to recent reports, networks are not only efficient in executing transactions, but also more environmentally friendly than the giant Google in web browsing.

When the carbon dioxide emissions of Proof of Work (PoW) -based assets are placed under the scanner, Solanas’ latest energy usage report in November 2021 will move towards a more environmentally friendly cryptographic area at all. It shows a new trend.

Solana vs. Google: Which is more eco-friendly?

According to the report, the Solana Foundation has determined that a single Solana transaction requires 0.00051kWh or 1,836 joules of energy. To see things, the report presented a myriad of activities that consume more energy. For example, a single Google search is reported to consume about 1,080 joules. In other words, two Google searches consume more energy than a single transaction on the Solana network.

Not only that. Transactions at Solana require 24 times less energy than charging a mobile phone. It also consumes about 36,000 joules with the LED bulb on for an hour, which consumes less energy than using a computer and monitor to consume about 46,800 joules.

Even more interesting is that the entire Solana network uses only about 3,186,000 kWh per year. This is equivalent to the average electricity usage of 986 households in the United States.

Solana’s oath reduces carbon dioxide emissions

Meanwhile, leaders around the world are arguing about global efforts to minimize carbon emissions. As for the crypto sector, the Solana Foundation appears to be keen on working towards carbon neutrality.

Therefore, the organization has pledged to further reduce the environmental impact of the SOL ecosystem. The remaining plans for 2021 include the introduction of a program to help make the Solanas validator network carbon-neutral and offset the ecosystem footprint.

In addition to these steps, the Foundation has also announced that it will regularly release reports on the project’s energy statistics. In a nutshell, Solana appears as a faster, less energy-consuming alternative to Ethereum, which is full of high gas prices and electricity bills that burn large holes in your pockets. Competition is now heading towards a fusion of efficiency and eco-friendly technology.

But Solana isn’t the only one making great efforts to be environmentally friendly. From the well-known blockchain company Ripple to Avalanche and Neon Labs, several platforms are working to improve energy efficiency.

