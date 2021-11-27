41 Best Black Friday Phones, Tablets and Watches Deals (2021)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Photo: Samsung

Amazon, Samsung ($ 900), Target ($ 200 gift card)

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 (7/10, WIRED recommended) is the first foldable phone we can comfortably recommend, especially for less than $ 1,000. The outer 3rd generation Flip is compact enough to fit in the smallest pocket and comes in fun and stylish colors. It also has all the high-end features you’d expect, including a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, 5G support, IPX8 water resistance, and fast performance. The battery is sadly ok. This deal includes Samsung’s latest set of Galaxy Buds2 earphones (9/10, WIRED recommended).

Nokia, B & H ($ 521)

The Nokia XR20 (7/10, WIRED recommended) is our favorite rugged phone. Our reviewer dropped it on the pavement three times, and the glass screen didn’t wear out. The back of the durable polymer composite makes it more durable, the non-slip texture of the phone keeps it in your foot, and there is a place to attach the wrist strap. You can also take advantage of wireless charging, NFC for contactless payments, headphone jacks, IP68 water resistance, and a 3-year OS upgrade (including a 4-year security update).

OnePlus 9 Pro

Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus, Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro (9/10, WIRED recommended) received an honorable mention in the summary of the best Android phones. It’s a great phone with a significantly improved camera system (for photos and video), fast performance, a bright display, and stable battery life, but it’s the most expensive phone that OnePlus has ever offered. But there is also. This week’s sale price makes it a much better deal. If you want to save even more, the younger brother of the phone, the OnePlus 9, is $ 599 ($ ​​130 off).

Best buy (out of stock), target (out of stock)

I already thought the Pixel 6 (9/10, WIRED recommended) was a great and affordable flagship phone, but this deal makes it even more attractive. Unfortunately, the stock is very low. It may be available in zip code, but it’s a good idea to check back later to see if the transaction will come back. This is Google’s first phone with its own custom Tensor processor and has the ability to perform advanced machine learning tasks on the device. It features a powerful and colorful OLED display, over a day of battery life, wireless charging support and 5G connectivity. Its impressive camera system also makes it our favorite Android camera phone, comparable to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Accessory deals

Totallee case.

Photo: Totallee

Totallee (use BFCM2021 at checkout), Amazon (use BFCM2021 at checkout)

The Totallee case is a good option if you absolutely despise hitting the case with your cell phone, but still want some protection from small scratches. I’ve tested and liked the brand’s case, but the company also offers the rest of the product, including screen protectors, wireless charging pads, and ring grips, at half the price.

Target, Amazon, Verizon

Our product reviewer (and one of our resident gear team artists), Jess Gray, calls the combination of the iPad Pro and the second-generation Apple Pencil her favorite set of art tools. Yes, even counting the tools of traditional non-electronic artists. Compared to the 1st generation Pencil, the 2nd generation supports double tap gestures and has a flat edge for magnetically attaching and charging to the spine of the iPad.

Amazon, 12 South

With such an arm mount, you can free up space on your busy tabletop by mounting your tablet almost anywhere on your desk, except at the side edges. However, if you want to use it, it comes with a stand. The height and angle of the tablet screen are adjustable, and the mounting plate is easily removable, so if you want to take your tablet to the sofa, you don’t have to break the tools to remove it from your arm.

