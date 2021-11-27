We have never advocated crypto as fiat currency … but this technology solves real-world problems: BACC Co-Chair and CoinSwitch Kuber Founder-CEO





As the government approaches the dawn of a bill regulating cryptocurrencies, the cryptocurrency industry wants a balance between protecting India’s financial stability and possible innovations from blockchain technology. Ashish Singhal, Co-Chair of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) and founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, told Pranav Mukul and Sandeep Singh about the factors that led to the surge in crypto investment in the country and the future of crypto exchange. Edited excerpt:

What is the future of these digital coins as just an asset class, as there are clear signs of cryptocurrencies that are not recognized as fiat currencies?

First of all, exchanges and crypto companies never expected India to adopt crypto as fiat currency. India, a sovereign state, needs capital regulation and financial stability. While it makes sense for a volatile country, it makes sense for India to control cryptocurrencies.

We support the government as an industry and believe that CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is the right way to solve the digitization problem. Today, money is not digital, the CBDC is the right way to solve that problem, and we have never advocated making cryptocurrencies legal tender in India.

Second, it’s not just an asset class. Asset classes are the largest use case for cryptocurrencies. The next Google, Facebook, Microsoft will be built on the blockchain and hopefully come from India. Therefore, the range is much wider. This is a new internet under construction, not just trading commodities. The transaction happens because of that use case.

What role will crypto exchange play in the next 5-10 years and what problems do you want to solve?

Think of us like the stock exchanges of the world. Great companies do IPOs, create value, and NSE or BSE provide them with access to their investments. Cryptographic use cases may be smaller, but those use cases are surprisingly resolved. Even with a Covid-19 certificate, checks will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain in the United States.

There are many real-world problems that this technology solves, and these are the ones we see as being solved by many Indian companies. We will be custodians for retail users to invest in these companies. Think of us as an equivalent exchange in the world where crypto companies are creating value.

Who in India is or is investing in cryptocurrencies?

Currently, 45% of users come from Tier 1 cities and 55% come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Most of our users are very young. Gen Z population is very excited about cryptography. The average age of our platform investing in crypto is about 25-26 years. With over 4,000 PIN code people investing in crypto, not only people in Tier 1 cities, but the entire India is investing in crypto through CoinSwitch Kuber. To give them a sense of the kind of money they are spending on average, they are spending about Rs 10,000 each month to invest in crypto, and going to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will be less valuable. increase.

Does the surge in investor numbers over the past year explain that the government’s stance has moved from a total ban to regulation?

Indeed, adoption is useful. Governments can see use cases that transcend currencies.

Looking at cryptography in the same way as currency, there are many problems with terrorism and money laundering. But talks with the government over the past few weeks have been about protecting customers, strengthening financial stability, and enabling India to use crypto technology to build next-generation businesses on the blockchain. It shows that there is a broader agreement. Developments that are sometimes happening outside are countries that are adopting cryptography. All of that went from the ban discussion to our position today. This means that the government must not guide everyone in the right direction because the use cases are much larger and they agree that progressive regulation is needed. Miss innovation.

What explains how that happened with the cryptocurrency surge over the last few years?

There are multiple factors in that, and I think Covid helped, but take a step back. Since 2018, cryptocurrencies have been banned in India. The entire crypto revolution was happening in other countries, and adoption was increasing. Crypto is now a common name in the United States. India was not a party to the equation, but in the two years after the RBI ban, the revolution took place outside and the Indians were learning.

Therefore, Indians were not behind this due to factors such as the lack of internet penetration. We were almost in line to understand what those developments were and wanted to be part of this ecosystem. When the Supreme Court ruled, it gave the Indians the opportunity to enter. In a sense, it was the residual demand generated over the last two years that led to growth over the last one to 1.5 years.

