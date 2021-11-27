More convenient navigation, grocery and dining features added to Google Maps for holidays





Now that Black Friday is out of the way, families around the world are looking forward to the Christmas season. Holidays will once again be weird and new, as the pandemic still poses a constant threat. Fortunately, Google Maps is ubiquitous, providing new and innovative tools to help users pick up groceries without contact to navigate, check congestion times, and prevent exposure to COVID-19. doing.

Continuing these trends, the map will get there faster, more efficiently, and less likely to be dangerous as you and your family conclude 2021 and look to the New Year. We are adding some new features to help you. The new area busyness indicator shows hotspots on maps that are more likely to be busy, so you can find them when your neighborhood or part of the town is the busiest. This should help avoid congestion by simply magnifying your location on the map. See this video as an example. You can guess a busier area than any other area, for example, an area hosting a holiday gathering, which is useful if you are new to that area while traveling.

Another great feature that has been added is[ディレクトリ]It is an extension of the tab. Google is rolling this out globally for Android and iOS. This means you will have access to all airports, malls and transit stations around the world, making it easy to find the best airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots and more. During your vacation etc. As you can see in the example below[ディレクトリ]The tabs display many categories, including sweeter ones such as ATMs, food & drinks, and services.

[ディレクトリ]Global expansion of tabs

Initially launched in limited capacity at the Fred Meyer Store in Portland, Oregon, the ability to order from grocery stores and track progress using maps is now available for over 2,000 krogers and flies. , Available in Ralphs. In addition, at Marianos stores across 30 states in the United States, many users receive groceries just five minutes after arrival by using this route to share arrival times (including parking). It says that it was. It’s already for Kroger, so I’d love to see this coming to a Publix store near me!

Pickup on Google Maps

Finally, Maps updates the detailed restaurant list to show the price range of US dining spots based on the efforts of local guide contributors. In addition, there are easier ways to view detailed information about whether a location has outdoor seating, delivery options, curbside pickups, and more. The highlight here is the price indicator per plate. It looks like it’s aggregating reports from as many foodies as possible, so you can determine the cost of your diner before heading there.

Price indicator per person in the restaurant

Do you think you’re using one of these tools this holiday season, or are you going to get it when you go to a grocery store or restaurant? I think the Area Busyness indicator will be the second property most people use, but it will take some time. Many of these tools fit perfectly into the mission that maps have had over the years. This simplifies access to useful information so that users can make the most of their trips, save time, and ultimately enjoy their lives a little more. Go out. With pandemics still plagued everyone, Google’s tools can be a great help in explaining unknown variables in an easy-to-understand way, especially as things change dramatically.

