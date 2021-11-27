The Founder of Black Women Technology Survives the Homeless and Launches a Generational Wealth-Increasing Movement in South LA-Los Angeles Sentinel | Los Angeles Sentinel





The founders of Black Women Technology have survived the homeless and launched a generational wealth-building movement in southern Los Angeles.

Being homeless at the age of 19, Cassie Betts has a fascinating life story. She is a friendship between a tech-savvy urban youth and a suspicious character at night, training at the Technology Academy Made In South LA (MISLA), which was first launched by the caretaker closet of a charter school in south-central Los Angeles. Sharing memories about.

Betts has now evolved from sleeping on benches and cardboard boxes at bus stops in Honolulu, Hawaii, to acting and modeling in Los Angeles commercials, television and movies, to paving the way for his technology. South LA is creating influential, positively changing geniuses, high-level entrepreneurs and leaders.

Born in Inglewood, California, Betts is a charismatic and self-proclaimed continuous tech planner who often prefers to be near Kathy, “he said, adding to increasing the diversity of the technology industry through training for young people and the community. Dedicated to life. “Technology and multimedia are the keys to building generational wealth in a revoked community,” said Betts, the engine behind the company’s aggressive and edgy move. ..

She leads Technology & Innovation at the Vermont-Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) and is the catalyst and visionary of the VSEDC South LA Best Buy Teen Tech Center operated by Annenberg Tech. When asked why she fought to build a technology center in southern Los Angeles, Betts explained that we must train the community to be creators as well as consumers. bottom. We must teach young people to own, create, manage, and financially benefit our stories, rather than rewriting our stories to profit from outsiders. It will not be.

The road to becoming Techpreneur has never been so easy. A flashback in 2015 ignited a spark that ignited the flames of VSEDC’s ShopLove campaign. Betts was introduced to Renee Moncito while he was a longtime mentor at Truxtons in Westchester and is now President and Chief Executive Officer of VSEDC Joe Rouzan.

Lausan introduced Betts as usual. “This is Kathy Betts … the next black female billionaire. He asked Lenny, who previously owned a $ 10 million company, to help Kathy teach.

Flashforwarding towards 2020, VSEDC was mobilized to create a legacy program. This program was created as a subpoena to support South L. As a legacy business, along the Crenshaw Corridor, and throughout the South Los Angeles region during a pandemic.

Through VSEDC’s legacy program, 30 SMEs have received coaching, resources, and opportunities to help take their business to the next level.

Betts is particularly proud of the digital marketing division of her legacy program. With grants from SBA Prime, Chase, LISC, and Pacific Premier Bank, VSEDC has been serviced by Cassies’ creative brand agency MARTY and a number of local business consultants.

MARTY is a South Central-based creative agency co-founded by Josh Sykes. MARTY hires young people and community members from MISLA’s Technology Training Boot Camp to help VSEDC’s SME clients grow.

Moncito, now VSEDC’s Program Director, said: To create a legacy, you need to do it intentionally. The purpose of this campaign is to foster a communicated and consistent perception of the content of our community. By shopping in black, brown, and locally, we shop with the intention of building wealth in the community, so Shopping Love! She said.

The 14 portfolio businesses of the ShopLove campaign are included in a powerful and inspirational promotional video starring the Stix of Think Watts. Stix and the business owner quoted Maya Angelou’s poem “Still, I Rise”. Holiday shoppers in South LA who want to shop locally can get 50% off gift cards for a limited time at https://shoplove.vsedc.org, a platform built by MARTY.

These initiatives and partnerships will shrink the digital divide and rewrite the story as South Central Los Angeles continues to rise.

VSEDC’s South LA Best Team Tech Center is scheduled to open in late January. Currently, coding bootcamps are virtual.

For SMEs interested in joining the next cohort of VSEDC’s Legacy Business, you can register at https://vsedc.org/start-here/. Adult learners considering attending MISLA’s next technology bootcamp can register at https://www.misla.org/html/bootcamps.html.

Visit shoplove.vsedc.org to support local businesses

