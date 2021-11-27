Moto Guzzi announces sporty, tech-packed V100 Mandello-Roadracing World Magazine





MOTO GUZZI V100 MANDELLO announced exclusively at EICMA

MOTO GUZZI is a complete, powerful, comfortable and fun bike packed with top-notch technology, paving the way for future motorcycle innovation.

The world’s first bike that offers adaptive aerodynamics.The first Moto Guzzi featuring semi-active suspension, inertial platform, cornering ABS, quick shift, and expected liquid cooling

Compact, sporty, and dynamic, it rides like a roadster, but with the typical comfort and travel profession of the best travelers.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. Photo courtesy of Moto Guzzi.

As Moto Guzzi celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021, it is not only a milestone, but also a starting point for building the future. The beginning of a new century in which Moto Guzzi continues to produce magnificent motorcycles that are authentic and have a strong personality.

Exuding charm and cutting-edge technology, these latest machines are proudly made in Italy as usual at the Mandello del Lario factory, which remains the center of Moto Guzzi’s passion.

Moto Guzzi headquarters will also benefit from the new look that is the result of an ambitious project to rebuild, expand and develop over the next few years. The factory will be open to the public and will be a place to meet and share your love for motorcycles. Based on the concept of environmental sustainability and efficient use of resources, this all-new industrial vision is a completely unique technological and cultural heritage by carefully balancing tradition with innovation, engineering and design. Helps to promote.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, the first step to 2121

Like the history written in the first century, 100 is one of passion, skill, innovation and success in both sports and commerce. 100 like the beginning of the 2nd century. The 100 represents a very modern new engine replacement, similar to the Moto Guzzi tradition. This is the foundation of a new generation of motorcycle families that will be revealed in the future.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Moto Guzzi story. Bikes that fit or refuse to fit into one category combine a dynamic flair with the travel profession that lives in the soul of all Moto Guzzi. Moto Guzzi is unprecedented in cutting-edge technology, paving the way for the future with innovative technology solutions and aerodynamics.

The V100 Mandello, like all Moto Guzzi, also presents an innovative design focused on the exhibition of a unique and unique v-twin engine. A modern line that is the cornerstone of the Moto Guzzi style, far from nostalgic. This is evident from the tank’s shape, which appears to be molded directly into the muscular engine head, the side panels under the seat, and its slots that clearly refer to the legendary 1976 Le Mans. Top fairing, a homage to the 1981 Le Mans 850 III. 21st century bikes embody the character and reliability typical of all Moto Guzzi in their style and technology.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello represents a turning point in the history of the brand. This project introduces some very important innovations. It was the first motorcycle to offer adaptive aerodynamics and the first Moto Guzzi to feature advanced electronic solutions such as a 6-axis inertial platform, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and quick shifters. Some of the most important features.

And it will be the first Moto Guzzi equipped with a new compact block engine with its sophisticated technical features. Tradition is respected by the twin 90-horizontal V architecture, ensuring unique torque transmission and unmatched Moto Guzzi sound, but the project is actually entirely new.

The innovative design has made it possible to develop a very compact and lightweight engine that is 103mm shorter than the V85TT small block. The new twin stands out from all the engines for cylinder heads recently built into the Mandello del Lario. The cylinder head rotates 90 times. This improves in-flight comfort and streamlines the placement of components in the intake and electronic injection systems.

Its actual displacement is equivalent to 1042cc, but the timing includes a double overhead camshaft with a finger follower and four valves per chain-driven cylinder. It also flaunts wet sump lubrication systems, liquid cooling systems, and hydraulically controlled wet clutches.

Performance is unrivaled, with power over 115HP and torque over 105Nm, 90% already available at 3500rpm and the limiter set to 9500rpm. Data that effectively demonstrates the character and power of the new engine, with guts and already a real drive at low speeds, providing a riding experience befitting the Moto Guzzi name.

The shaft drive employs a long aluminum single-sided swingarm located on the left side. The drive shaft outlet position is much lower than in previous Moto Guzzi engines, eliminating the need for swingarm linkage and eliminating the suspension response due to torque transfer. This gives you a smooth ride both in acceleration and release, like a chain drive, but with the typical advantages of a shaft, it requires less maintenance and is cleaner.

The V100 Mandello sports character is not only related to the performance of the new engine, but also to the quality of the compact and easy-to-use chassis. This provides true stability not only for excitement on turns and high speed sections, but also for longer trips. With its unique front wheel feeling, it is synonymous with fun and ride quality. This is also due to the steel tube frame with the 1486 mm wheelbase. This is the result of the prestigious Moto Guzzi construction culture and is ideal for demonstrating the agility of the bike.

Its touring posture is improved thanks to the great comfort provided by the loose saddle and active and relaxed riding position. The adoption of a single variable section aluminum handlebar is in line with the model’s philosophy, which is ideal for gaining control during sports riding while providing a higher and more relaxed riding position when touring. .. Traveling with two people is the basis of the project, and passengers can rely on the important and fully padded parts of the saddle and practical grab handlebars in a position that guarantees a relaxed trip. The comprehensive dedicated accessories catalog also includes a set of bike cases that do not require additional support for assembly and include both the bulk and weight of the sides of the bike. Moto Guzzi’s technology provides comfort and air protection with the world’s first adaptive aerodynamic system that automatically adjusts the position of the deflector on the side of the 17.5 liter tank according to speed and selected riding mode. It also contributes to the improvement of both. Fully lifted aerodynamic accessories reduce rider air pressure by 22%. This brings the V100 Mandello closer to the level of air protection provided by the more voluminous, less sporty tourers, thanks to the protection provided by the top fairings. It can be adjusted electronically.

The V100 Mandello’s upper fairing air deflector automatically deploys to the rider based on the speed and ride mode selected to further protect the wind. Photo courtesy of Moto Guzzi.

The system features a Ride by Wire electronic accelerator for precise performance and consumption control, an advanced Marelli 11MP ECU, a 6-axis inertial platform for effective management of electronic control, cruise control, and when braking on turns. Cornering ABS to ensure active safety.

Four riding modes are available: travel, sports, rain and road. These are three different engine mappings, four levels of traction control, three levels of engine braking, and calibration of the hlins Smart EC2.0 semi-active suspension that can be automatically adapted (in the version that introduces them as standard). Manage the system. In minutes, depending on the type of riding and road conditions, to achieve the best possible bike behavior in all situations.

As always, Moto Guzzi technology aims not only to ensure a safe and exciting ride, but also to make life easier on board. Riders only need to select the riding mode that best suits their riding requirements in order to take advantage of the optimal automatic adjustment of electronic parameters. It can also be personalized so that all riders can find their favorite settings. It also comes standard with a 5-inch color TFT instrumentation, full LED lighting with DRL, and a bending light system with a pair of additional lights to illuminate the entire corner, improving visibility when tilted. increase.

There are two versions of the V100 Mandello with different trims. The more comprehensive version includes the hlins semi-active suspension as standard, but also includes a quick shift, a heated handgrip, and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform that allows you to connect your smartphone to your instrumentation via Bluetooth to extend its capabilities. It is. Moto Guzzi MIA has an infotainment system for managing voice assistants, phones and music with intuitive handlebar controls, and GPS that allows riders to set destinations directly on the instrument panel when setting their destination on their smartphones. Both features are included. ..

